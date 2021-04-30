NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The multimedia projector market is poised to grow by USD 5.88 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the multimedia projector market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as product launches, growing demand for projectors in the education and corporate sectors, and government initiatives to support digital transformation.
The multimedia projector market analysis includes the technology and geography landscape. This study identifies the government initiatives to support digital transformation as one of the prime reasons driving the multimedia projector market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The multimedia projector market covers the following areas:
Multimedia Projector Market Sizing
Multimedia Projector Market Forecast
Multimedia Projector Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- DLP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LCD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BenQ Corp.
- Canon Inc.
- Coretronic Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Sony Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
