The NAND flash industry is expected to recover in 2020 after a disastrous 2019 where prices tanked 50%, however, stronger than expected supply growth and COVID-19 will test the strength of the recovery.
This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2023. A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, Capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided. The demand forecast includes the outlook for 3-bits per cell, 4-bits per cell and 3D NAND flash by application.
Companies mentioned in this report include:
- Intel
- Macronix International
- Micron Technology
- Powerchip
- Samsung Electronics
- SK Hynix
- Toshiba Memory Company
- Western Digital
- Winbond
- Yangtze Memory Technology Company
Key Topics Covered
1. NAND Flash Forecast
- NAND Flash Revenue Trend
- NAND Supplier Profitability
- Capex
- Wafer Capacity
- Vendor Status
- Technology Mix
- Product Mix
2. Demand
- Flash Cards
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Gaming Devices
- eMMC/UFS
- SSDs
- Applications Forecast
3. Supply-Demand
- Pricing
- Summary
EXCEL FILE TOC
1. Revisions
2. Changes
3. Overview
4. NAND Supplier Operating Margin
5. Revenues
6. $ per GB
7. Capex
8. Supply-Demand
9. Applications
- eMMC
- Flash Cards
- Gaming
- Mobile Phone
- Tablet
10. Wafer Capacity
- Bits by Vendor
- Samsung
- Toshiba
- Western Digital
- SK Hynix
- Micron
- Intel
- Powerchip
- Macronix
- Winbond
- YMTC
11. ASP
12. Overview Charts
- Demand Charts
- Shipment Charts
