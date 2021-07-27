DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanobiotechnology: Applications and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for nanobiotechnology should grow from $38.5 billion in 2021 to $68.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
The scope of this investigation includes the major viable nanobiotechnologies that are currently being implemented in various industries. The study scope includes the major nanotechnology formats that will or likely become commercialized within the next 5 years. Each technology format is analyzed to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and forecasted growth from 2021 through 2026.
Given the emerging nature of this industry, it is time to analyze the key trends, markets and industry dynamics to provide a useful basis for decision-making.
In many industries, including the biotechnology industry, nanotechnology is emerging as the platform for materials. The unique properties of nanomaterials allow for added value in a variety of applications, from drug encapsulation and release to biological imaging.
At the same time, the pharmaceutical industry is seeking ways to expand patenting and improve pharmacokinetics. In addition, the diagnostics industry is looking for ways to improve the molecular image of new pharmaceutical products. These converging forces result in nanobiotechnology being used in a variety of applications and materials.
Several nanotechnology platforms are already established and providing significant revenues in drug delivery applications, as well as diagnostics, microbicides and R&D tools. Significant nanotechnology drug formats include polymer, liposomal and nanocrystal drugs. Diagnostic and microbicide formats include nanoparticles, quantum dots and dendrimers. Nanopore formats are emerging in third generation DNA sequencing applications.
The purpose of this report is to provide a global, regional and national assessment of the nanobiotechnology application market's potential as well as its existing products, services, future market sizes. This is important because nanobiotechnology markets vary substantially in terms of regional characteristics and depending on the technology in question.
Technology issues and market-driving forces are discussed. Influencing factors, including drug delivery needs, biologic imaging trends and industry structure, are also discussed. The publisher examines nanobiotechnology companies and industry alliances, nanomaterial consumption, end-user industry, and market-driving forces.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation of the market size and market forecast for nanobiotechnology applications, and corresponding market share analysis by molecular diagnostic application, therapeutic application, biopharmaceutical application, and geography
- Highlights of key market dynamics, issues and trends, gaps and opportunities influencing current and future demand for nanobiotechnology in the global market and its sub-segments
- Regional outlook and a country level assessment of nanobiotechnology applications market considering all macroeconomic factors, and Covid-19 impact analysis within the industry
- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages
- Discussion of major market segments and their respective technologies in the overall global market for nanobiotechnology
- Assessment of major stakeholders and analysis of the key competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Ablynx, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celgene Corp., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Nanophase Technologies Corp., and Starpharma Holdings Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Nanobiotechnology: Unique Fusion of Biotechnology and Nanotechnology
- Market Definition
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of the Report
- Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Geographic Breakdown
- What's New in This Updated Report
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
- Nanotechnology Value Chain
- Bionanomaterials
- Nanoparticles
- Nanobiotechnology from Laboratory to Market
- Nanobiotechnology Techniques
- Nanobiotechnology Costs
- Nanobiotechnology Applications Status
- Life Cycle Status
- Nanobiotechnology Growth Driving Forces
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Molecular Diagnostic Application
- Diagnostic Applications
- Detection Application
- Nanoarrays
- Individual Target Robes
- DNA Probe
- RNA Probes
- Protein Chips
- Sparse Cell Detection
- Nanotechnology as a Tool in Imaging
- Why Nanoparticles are Important for Imaging
- Genomics, Proteomics and Cell Biology Imaging
- Emerging Applications of Imaging Reagents
- Biopolymeric Nanoparticles in Diagnosis, Detection and Imaging
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Application
- Drug Delivery Applications
- Nano-Based Drug Delivery Systems
- Fundamentals of Nanotechnology-Based Techniques in Designing of Drugs
- Gene Delivery
- Cell/Gene Therapy
- Reconstructive Surgery
- Nanolaser Surgery
- Liposomes
- Surfaces
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Biopharmaceutical Application
- Nanopharmaceuticals
- Development of Nanopharmaceuticals
- Biomolecular Engineering
- Tissue Engineering
- Nanostructures
- Bioprocessing
Chapter 7 North American Market Outlook
- Regional Market Overview
Chapter 8 European Market Outlook
- Regional Market Overview
Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific Market Outlook
- Regional Market Overview
Chapter 10 Latin America, Middle East and Africa Market Outlook
- Regional Market Overview
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Introduction
- Ablynx
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Captivate Pharmaceuticals Llc
- Celgene Corp.
- Elitechgroup
- Eyepoint
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Nanobio Corp.
- Nanophase Technologies Corp.
- Starpharma Holdings Ltd.
- Vectura Group Plc
- Nanobiotechnology Startup Companies
- Bio-Gate Ag
- Cour Pharmaceutical
- Iceutica
- Keystone Nano
- Meda Biotech
- Nanocarrier
- Nanomedical Diagnostics
- Nuvascular Technologies Inc.
- Sitka Biopharma
- T2 Biosystems
- Zylotherapeutics
