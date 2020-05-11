DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Naval Radar Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing competition for maritime resources has led to the emergence of old maritime disputes as geopolitical threats both for countries in their periphery and adjoining regions. The geopolitical threat profile that affects global maritime commons can range from piracy and terrorism to that of extra-territorial claims by contesting nations. These developments have shifted the focus of national security towards enhancing naval power to deal with both existing and emerging maritime threats diligently. Survivability and counter-threat capability of a naval vessel under a threat environment depends upon the active response of its radar systems. The radar plays a critical role in scanning, searching, identifying and handling targets. For over two decades, naval radar technology has changed a lot in its technical aspects. Majority of the naval vessels used multiple radar systems with specialized functions for various missions.
However, with the arrival of new Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, the radar technology landscape is shifting towards multi-role and modular naval radar systems. These radars are both scalable and can be used for multiple missions. While major naval powers are in the process of modernizing and upgrading their naval fleets with radar upgrades, there has been a delay in some cases due to budgetary constraints. The economic downturn over the last decade and the continuation of its effects in several regions has caused cancellations, postponements and down-sizing of many high-value defense programs. The delay is reflected in the reduction in the number of committed, planned and future investments in the critical markets across Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe.
However, the majority of the demand for radar systems will arise from upgrades of existing radar platforms with the shift from specialized radar systems to that of multi-role and multi-band radar systems. Surveillance radars will continue to account for the bulk of the demand over the forecast period. New acquisitions and routine upgrades of existing fleet of destroyers, frigates and offshore patrol vessels will create a demand for these radars. Most of these ships are used for frontline combat role and require powerful surveillance radars to handle primary mission requirements of searching, scanning and tracking incoming enemy ships and ballistic missiles.
APAC, North America and Europe will remain the most significant markets due to new geopolitical threats. Technology obsolescence in Latin America and tensions in the Middle East will drive the naval radar market in these regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Scope and Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Market Definitions - Roles
- Market Definitions - Others
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Naval Radar Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Naval Radar Market Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Total Naval Radar Market - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role
- Total Naval Radar Market - Revenue Forecast by Committed, Planned and Forecast Revenues
- Total Naval Radar Market - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Naval Radar Market - Market Discussion and Summary
- Market Share - 2019
- Market Share Forecast - 2028
5. Surveillance Radar Segment - Overview, Forecast and Analysis
- Evolving Operational Roles and Trends
- Popular Operational/Upcoming Solutions
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
6. Fire Control Radar Segment - Overview, Forecast and Analysis
- Evolving Operational Roles and Trends
- Popular Operational/Upcoming Solutions
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
7. Navigation Radar Segment - Overview, Forecast and Analysis
- Evolving Operational Roles and Trends
- Popular Operational/Upcoming Solutions
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Global Naval Radar Market - Segment Discussion and Summary
8. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Modular and Scalability
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Multi-function, Multi-role
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Multi-Band
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Regional Analysis - North America
- North America - Introduction
- North America - Key Findings
- North America - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role
- North America - Brief
- Canada
- United States
10. Regional Analysis - Central and South Asia
- Central and South Asia - Introduction
- Central and South Asia - Key Findings
- Central and South Asia - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role
- Central and South Asia - Brief
- India
- Bangladesh
- Pakistan
- Sri Lanka
11. Regional Analysis - Central and South America
- Central and South America - Introduction
- Central and South America - Key Findings
- Central and South America - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role
- Central and South America - Brief
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Chile
12. Regional Analysis - Europe
- Europe - Introduction
- Europe - Key Findings
- Europe - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role
- Europe - Brief
- Sweden
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Belgium
- Norway
- Poland
13. Regional Analysis - APAC
- APAC - Introduction
- APAC - Key Findings
- APAC - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role
- APAC - Brief
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Philippines
14. Regional Analysis - Middle East
- Middle East - Introduction
- Middle East - Key Findings
- Middle East - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role
- Middle East - Brief
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- United Arab Emirates
15. Regional Analysis - Africa
- Africa - Introduction
- Africa - Key Findings
- Africa - Revenue Forecast by Radar Role
- Africa - Brief
- South Africa
- Morocco
- Algeria
- Egypt
16. The Last Word
17. Appendix
