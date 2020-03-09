DUBLIN, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Component (Solutions and Professional Services), Deployment Mode (Physical, Virtual, and Cloud), End users (Service Providers and Enterprises), Enterprise Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global network traffic analyzer market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2019 to 2024.
This market study covers the network traffic analyzer market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component, deployment mode, organization size, end-users, and regions. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Growing number of IoT driven-application areas to drive adoption of network traffic analyzer tools
The advancements of Internet o Things (IoT)-driven technologies and cloud-based services have initiated the growth of networking infrastructures. IoT generates large data volume on the cloud leading to huge network traffic volumes. This leads to issues of both management and security. Organizations are implementing network traffic analyzer tools to provide Quality of Service (QoS) for data traffic, predictive threat detection, zero-day attack identification, alert precision and reduction, and network traffic analysis to enhance cloud management. Lack of technical granularity within the tools to match every aspect of network monitoring is one of the major restraining factors faced in the market.
Cloud deployment mode to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Cloud deployment mode is often agent-based and can be implemented over cloud-native environments, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Azure among others. There has been explosive growth in cloud-based services, and the dependency of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) over the cloud is relatively higher. This has created an enormous opportunity for SMEs to integrate network analyzer through the cloud. Growing adoption of mobile devices and the rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has also created unprecedented challenges for network administrators.
The healthcare enterprise segment to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Healthcare organizations are moving their data to a hybrid, cloud, and private environment. Medical databases contain tons of information, including insurance records and financial data, which are ripe for frauds, thefts, and sale on the black market. As per the National Cyber Security Alliance, in 2018, there were more than 2,000 security breaches and 53,000 medical IoT security incidents discovered across 53 countries. Advancements in technologies, such as IoT networks increase the cyberattack surface by multiplying the number of possible access points.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) consists of major economies, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. These countries are gaining worldwide attention due to their rapid growth and advancements, such as the adoption of cloud, big data, and digital transformation technologies. Factors, such as the increased demand for cloud computing, IoT, and big data analytics solutions, especially from the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, and heavy industries, is contributing to the market growth. This has led to the rapid adoption of network traffic analyzer solutions by enterprise customers in fast-growing countries, such as China, India, and Australia.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Market
4.2 Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Deployment Mode, 2019
4.3 North America: Market By Component and End User, 2019
4.4 Asia Pacific: Market By Component and End User, 2019
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Ability to Monitor IP Traffic for Complex IT Infrastructure Environments
5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Network Traffic Analyzer Tools Among Cloud Service Providers for End-to-End Visibility
5.2.1.3 Increase in Adoption of Cloud and IoT
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Technical Granularity of Network Analyzer Tools to Match Every Aspect of Network Monitoring
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in Cyber Threats and Targeted Attacks
5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Communication and Network Infrastructures
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Strong Preference of End Users for Bundled Solutions
6 Network Traffic Analyzer Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Professional Services
7 Market, By Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Physical
7.3 Virtual
7.4 Cloud
8 Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Service Providers
8.3 Enterprises
9 Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Enterprise Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Middle East and Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.1.1 Visionary Leaders
11.1.2 Innovators
11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.1.4 Emerging Companies
11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.3 Business Strategy Excellence
11.4 Market Ranking of Vendors in the Network Traffic Analyzer Market, 2019
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Solarwinds
12.3 Netscout
12.4 Broadcom (CA Technologies)
12.5 Nokia
12.6 NEC
12.7 Opmantek
12.8 Progress (IPswitch)
12.9 Dynatrace
12.10 Kentik
12.11 Colasoft
12.12 ManageEngine (Division of Zoho Corporation)
12.13 Netvizura
12.14 Flowmon Networks
12.15 Plixer
12.16 Qosmos
12.17 MixMode
12.18 Riverbed Technology
12.19 Opsview
12.20 Ideadata
12.21 Extrahop Networks
12.22 Inmon Corporation
12.23 Nagios
12.24 Corelight
12.25 Awake
12.26 LogRhythm
12.27 Sandvine
12.28 Right-To-Win
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fo8166
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716