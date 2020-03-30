DUBLIN, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Traffic Analyzer - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Network Traffic Analyzer market accounted for $1.71 billion in 2018. An increase in demand for tools among cloud service providers for end-to-end visibility and an increase in the adoption of cloud and IoT are the major factors driving future market growth. However, the availability of various free network traffic tools is restraining market growth.
Network traffic analyzer strategies are used for reviewing granular-level information within network traffic. This method is used to benefit in-depth insight into site visitors network information or packets that allows you to be flowing through the community. Network bandwidth tracking or community tracking software programs are utilized in this technique of conducting traffic evaluation.
Based on the end-user, the enterprise's segment is likely to experience high demand due to rapidly adopting network site visitor's analyzer solutions. This is because it provides great benefits, incluing progressed network efficiency through centralized management, improved Information Technology (IT) agility, and community customization through rapid and reliable application services. By geography, North America is set to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period due to early and fast adoption of technologies, such as cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) and high industrialization in the US and Canada.
Analysis Techniques Covered:
- Router Based
- Non-Router Based
Components Covered:
- Software
- Services
- Solutions
Deployment Modes Covered:
- On-Premises
- Cloud
Enterprise Sizes Covered:
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
End Users Covered:
- Enterprises
- Data Centers
- Service Providers
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Analysis Techniques
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Router Based
5.3 Non-Router Based
6 Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Managed Services
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.1.1 Training and Support
6.3.1.2 Consulting
6.3.1.3 Integration and Deployment
6.4 Solutions
6.4.1 Bandwidth Monitoring
6.4.2 Network Capacity Planning
6.4.3 Network Traffic
6.4.4 Network Security
6.4.5 Application Monitoring
7 Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Enterprise Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Enterprises
9.3 Data Centers
9.4 Service Providers
10 Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
- CA Technologies
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Colasoft
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE
- Ipswitch, Inc.
- NetScout Systems, Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Plixer International, Inc.
- SolarWinds Corporation
- ZOHO Corporation
