DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuromorphic Chips: Boosting AI at the Edge" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes:

  • An overview of the global market for neuromorphic chip and discussion on its future market potential
  • An understanding of the current state of neuromorphic computing and neuromorphic chip development
  • Detailed analysis of configuration, functions and application of neuromorphic chips and discussion on how neuromorphic chips can be implemented in components and systems of AI
  • Knowledge about robotic process automation (RPA), predictive analytics, machine learning (ML), and other emerging technologies
  • Information on data interface, memory interface, pixel-spike converter, and genetic data-spike converters

Neuromorphic Chip Producers

  • BrainChip Holdings Ltd.
  • Intel Corp.
  • IBM Corp.
  • Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Neuromorphic Chips: Boosting AI at the Edge

  1. Introduction
  2. Reasons for Doing This Report
  3. Intended Audience
  4. History
  5. Future Market Outlook
  6. The Emerging Technology of Edge Computing
  7. New Players Entering the Market for the Development of AI Hardware
  8. Need for Creating an Efficient Platform to Run Heavy AI Algorithms
  9. Future Applications of Neuromorphic Chips
  10. Automotive
  11. Aerospace and Defense
  12. Smart Electronics and Gadgets
  13. Market Potential
  14. Patent Analysis
  15. Neuromorphic Chip Producers

Chapter 2 References

List of Tables
Table 1: Global AI Hardware Market, by Region, Through 2024
Table 2: Global Patent Applications and Patents Granted on Neuromorphic Chips, by Company, 2013-2019

List of Figures
Figure 1: Configuration of Neuromorphic Chip
Figure 2: Global AI Hardware Market, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 3: Akida Development Environment, by BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

