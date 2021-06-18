VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operation Smile joins the growing list of nonprofit organizations that are now accepting donations through cryptocurrency as interest in this decentralized currency is at an all-time high.
With the ability to accept many types of cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin and Dogecoin, Operation Smile welcomes donors who invest in this digital asset. Donations benefit Operation Smile's mission to increase the accessibility of surgical care in underserved communities around the world so that patients can live lives of improved health and dignity.
"We felt that the time was right to provide cryptocurrency investors with the opportunity to extend their generosity to the children and families we serve," said Operation Smile Co-Founder and CEO Bill Magee. "The need for cleft surgery and ongoing care in our world is significant, but the compassion of these donors can drive the innovation needed to help local health workers provide world class care to the most marginalized patients."
The value of all cryptocurrencies totaled over $2 trillion in April 2021. With increased attention on the benefits of cryptocurrency investment, Operation Smile is focused on tapping into this community of forward-thinking investors. The organization hopes to reach an audience who believes in redesigning a better system that can ensure more children and families benefit from sustainable health care solutions in their communities around the world.
Donating cryptocurrency is currently classified by the IRS as a non-taxable event, like donating stocks. Donors may offset capital gains taxes on the appreciated value of the cryptocurrency by donating directly to a nonprofit organization.
Operation Smile accepts donations of cryptocurrencies through The Giving Block, which allows nonprofits to directly receive cryptocurrency as tax-deductible contributions. Donations through The Giving Block encourage greater mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency and helps normalize cryptocurrency as an option to give to the greater good. More information on how to donate cryptocurrency to Operation Smile can be found here: https://www.operationsmile.org/donate-cryptocurrency.
About Operation Smile
Operation Smile revolutionized cleft surgery globally in 1982. With nearly four decades of experience as one of the largest surgical volunteer-based nonprofits, Operation Smile staff, its private-public partnerships and thousands of volunteers have improved the health and dignity of patients with cleft conditions, helping them to better breathe, eat, speak and live lives of greater quality and confidence. While one cleft surgery can bring immediate transformation to a child's life in as little as 45 minutes, Operation Smile is committed to providing patients with health that lasts—being there to offer patients additional surgeries, dentistry, psychological services, speech therapy and other essential cleft treatments. Its training and education programs elevate local surgical standards and entire health systems to aid safe surgery and strengthen a global network to reach more people earlier in their lives. You can learn more about its transformative and healing work by visiting https://www.operationsmile.org/ or by following @operationsmile on social media.
###
Media Contact
Julie Dion, Operation Smile, 904-249-9784, press@dionmarketing.com
SOURCE Operation Smile