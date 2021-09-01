NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online on-demand home services market has the potential to grow by USD 4730.31 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 70%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, MyClean Inc., ServiceWhale Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the advantages of online on-demand home services and increasing internet penetration entering the market will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online On-demand Home Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Online On-demand Home Services Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Home Care and Design
- Repair and Maintenance
- Health, Wellness and Beauty
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the online on-demand home services market:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40170
Online On-demand Home Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the online on-demand home services market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, MyClean Inc., ServiceWhale Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Online On-demand Home Services Market size
- Online On-demand Home Services Market trends
- Online On-demand Home Services Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the increasing number of startups entering the market are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high competition among vendors may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online on-demand home services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market Report -The cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market has the potential to grow by USD 4.04 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.19%. Download a free sample report now!
FinTech Investment Market Report -The FinTech investment market size is expected to reach a value of USD 54.56 billion, at a CAGR of 7.76%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!
Online On-demand Home Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand home services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online on-demand home services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online on-demand home services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand home services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Repair and Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfred Club Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc.
- AskforTask Inc.
- ByNext Inc.
- Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
- MyClean Inc.
- ServiceWhale Inc.
- TaskRabbit Inc.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-on-demand-home-services-market-2021-2025-evolving-opportunities-with-amazoncom--angi-home-services-17000-technavio-reports-301367399.html
SOURCE Technavio