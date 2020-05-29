DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Streaming Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The online streaming services market is poised to grow by $ 149.96 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing popularity of online video streaming in the education sector and increasing launch of new content and renewing of additional seasons. In addition, the rising penetration of smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. This study also identifies the increase in M&A and strategic alliances among vendors as another prime reason driving the online streaming services market growth during the next few years.
The online streaming services market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.
The online streaming services market covers the following areas:
- Online streaming services market sizing
- Online streaming services market forecast
- Online streaming services market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online streaming services market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., Eros International Plc, iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Also, the online streaming services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Online video streaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online music streaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendors landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Baidu Inc.
- Balaji Telefilms Ltd.
- Eros International Plc
- iflix Ltd.
- Netflix Inc.
- Spotify Technology SA
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- The Walt Disney Co.
