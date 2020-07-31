DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Reprogramming (iPSC Generation) / Direct Reprogramming Services and Products Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 'Cell Reprogramming (iPSC Generation)/Direct Reprogramming Services and Products Market, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of cell reprogramming services and products in treating different chronic conditions. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
- A review of the overall landscape of cell reprogramming market, featuring a list of over 30 cell reprogramming (iPSC Generation)/direct reprogramming service and product providers and a detailed analysis of these providers based on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, location of manufacturing facilities, type of service (iPSC generation and direct reprogramming), type of offering (in-house development, kit, service, technology (for licensing) and iPSC lines), type of technology (sendai virus-based reprogramming, mRNA reprogramming, episomal reprogramming and other technologies), type of vector used (viral vector, non-viral vector, mRNA and others), source cell for iPSC generation (fibroblasts, blood mononuclear cells, unspecified somatic cells and other cells), target indication(s), type of application (research and therapeutic) and additional service(s) offered (assay development, cell and tissue sourcing, cell banking, cell characterization, cell differentiation, cell sequencing, genome editing and other services).
- An insightful competitiveness analysis of iPSC generation and direct reprogramming service providers, based on supplier strength (based on a company's employee count and years of experience) and service strength (which takes into account the number of reprogramming technologies offered, number of source cells used for iPSC generation used, number of target indications and number of manufacturing facilities).
- Elaborate profiles of the industry players that offer cell reprogramming services and products. Each profiles features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on cell reprogramming approaches, types of cell(s) utilized and differentiated, target indication(s), other drug discovery services offered, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
- A detailed analysis of more than 540 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various stem cell therapies, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, study design, current trial status, leading industry sponsors (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, type of stem cells, target indication(s), target therapeutic area(s), enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials.
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2016, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, product development and/or commercialization agreements, clinical trial agreements, process development agreements, and other relevant deals.
- A list of stem cell therapy developers/manufacturers, generated based on a detailed analysis of a set of relevant parameters (such as company size (employee count), type of cell (s), indication count and existing partnership(s)), which are anticipated to partner with cell reprogramming service and product providers in the foreseen future.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and the future opportunity in cell reprogramming (iPSC generation)/ direct reprogramming services and products market. Based on multiple parameters, such as growth of the overall iPSC market, reprogramming cost and annual number of projects for stem cell therapies, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, for the period, 2020-2030.
The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within cell reprogramming services and products market across [A] type of technology offered (sendai virus-based reprogramming, mRNA reprogramming, episomal reprogramming and other technologies), [B] Source cells for iPSC generation (fibroblasts, blood mononuclear cells, unspecified somatic cells and other cells), [C] type of application (research and therapeutic), and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia- Pacific and rest of the world). To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of reprogrammed cells and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
6. COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Allele Biotechnology
6.3. ALSTEM
6.4. Applied Biological Materials
6.5. Axol Bioscience
6.6. Creative Bioarray
6.7. DefiniGEN
6.8. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics International
6.9. Lonza
6.10. Mogrify
6.11. REPROCELL
6.12. Stemnovate
6.13. Thermo fisher Scientific
7. CASE STUDY: CLINICAL TRIAL ACTIVITY IN STEM CELL THERAPY DEVELOPMENT
8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9. LIKELY PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
10. MARKET FORECAST
11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
12. CONCLUDING REMARKS
