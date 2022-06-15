Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Payment Processing Solutions Market by Payment Method (Debit Card, Credit Card, eWallets, ACH), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Vertical (BFSI, Government & Utilities, Telecom & IT, Healthcare), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global payment processing solutions market is forecast to grow from USD 90.9 billion in 2022 to USD 147.4 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period.

By Payment method, the credit card record a larger market share during the forecast period

Credit card is a payment card issued to users , enabling the cardholder to pay a merchant for goods and services and other charges. A credit card enables consumers to build a continuing balance of debt, subject to interest being charged. A credit card typically involves a third-party entity that pays the seller and is reimbursed by the buyer. The banks and other financial institutes offer various credit cards, such as business, secured, prepaid, and digital cards.

By Deployment type, the on-premises record a larger market share during the forecast period

On-premises deployment of payment processing solutions to gain complete control over their infrastructure and assets as wells as enhance their online security measures. Payment processing solutions are deployed on-premises by organizations wherein user credentials are critical for business operation.

On-premises deployment is preferred by BFSI, healthcare, and governments due to their strict data security regulations. Well-established retailers also prefer using on-premises payment solutions that can support their existing point of sale systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a higher CAGR rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region has been segmented into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Some developed countries in the region are fastly adopting new technologies, while some developing countries require a significant amount of time to catch up with the developed countries.

The region shows a combination of high growth, developing economies, and increasing adoption of mobile and the internet. The population in the region has led to an extensive pool of subscriber base for telecom companies, vast and diverse geographies, and a large subscriber base.

Premium Insights

  • Rising Government Initiatives for Digital Payments to Act as an Opportunity in the Market
  • Credit Card Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2022
  • On-Premises Segment to Hold a Larger Market Share in 2022
  • Other Verticals to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2022
  • APAC to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2022
  • APAC to Emerge as the Best Market to Invest in During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing e-Commerce Sales Along with Growing Internet Penetration
  • Embracing Contactless Payments Globally
  • Evolving Customer Expectations
  • Rising Use of m-Commerce in the Transportation Industry

Restraints

  • Absence of a Global Standard for Cross-Border Transactions
  • Lack of Digital Literacy in Emerging Countries

Opportunities

  • Rising Financial Inclusion Across the Globe
  • Rising Government and Private Initiatives to Promote Digital Transactions

Challenges

  • Threat of Increasing Cyberattacks on Digital Payment Solutions

5.3 COVID-19 Outlook for Payment Processing Solutions

  • Payment Processing Solutions Market: Analysis of Drivers and Opportunities in the COVID-19 Era
  • Market: Analysis of Challenges and Restraints in the COVID-19 Era

Regulatory Landscape

Use Cases

  • Use Case 1: PayPal
  • Use Case 2: FIS
  • Use Case 3: PayU
  • Use Case 4: Stripe
  • Use Case 5: Square

Value Chain Analysis

Patent Analysis

  • Top Ten Companies with the Highest Number of Patent Applications
  • Top Twenty Patent Owners (United States)
  • Number of Patents Granted, 2011-2021

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

  • Digital Technology Enablers, Their Benefits, and Examples in the Payment Processing Solutions Market

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Buyers

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • ACI Worldwide
  • Adyen
  • Aeropay
  • Alipay
  • Authorize.net
  • Bluesnap
  • CCBill
  • Due
  • Dwolla
  • FattMerchant
  • Finix Payments
  • FIS
  • Fiserv
  • Global Payments
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • Klik & Pay
  • Mastercard
  • Modulr
  • MuchBetter
  • PayKickStart
  • PayPal
  • Payprotec
  • Paysafe
  • Paytrace
  • PayU
  • Phonepe
  • Pineapple Payments
  • Razorpay
  • Secure Payment Systems
  • Signapay
  • Sila
  • Spreedly
  • Square
  • Stripe
  • Visa
  • Wirecard
  • Worldline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/615klg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-payment-processing-solutions-markets-2022-2027---rising-government-initiatives-for-digital-payments-to-act-as-an-opportunity-in-the-market-301568442.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.