TINLEY PARK, Ill., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc WorldAccess, LLC ("Payroc"), a leading merchant acquirer and global payment processing organization, announced today the promotion of Adam Oberman from Chief Revenue Officer to President.
"Adam's leadership, work ethic and character are emblematic of Payroc's core values," said Payroc CEO, Jim Oberman. "He leads by example, listens first, and believes our people are essential to the success and future of our business. These qualities, plus his knowledge of every aspect of the business makes this role as President a perfect fit for Adam."
Adam brings over 20 years of experience to Payroc's executive team and is one of the original founders of Payroc in 2003. Since that time, he has operated in multiple capacities to serve the company. From 2004 through 2011, Adam's role was focused on the development of larger and more complex eCommerce merchants, which remains one of the cornerstones of Payroc's core capabilities. Then in 2012-2017, Adam became Chief Financial Officer, and was responsible for all financial, risk, and compliance matters of the company, ensuring Payroc's partners are paid accurately and on-time.
In 2019, after the merger of Payroc, Payscape, NXGEN & BluePay Canada under Parthenon Capital Partners, he moved into the role of Chief Revenue Officer. In this capacity, Adam oversaw Payroc's sales channels and distribution strategy, both domestically and abroad. In addition to his most recent promotion to President, Oberman also serves on Payroc's Board of Directors.
"I have had the pleasure of working in several different capacities in my years at Payroc. I am extremely proud to now serve as President," said Oberman. "Our organization is unique and focused on growth while investing in the incredible team we have built. I am excited to continue to serve our company, our dedicated team, and our customers to help fuel positive growth for years to come."
In his new role, Adam's primary focus is to become a technology disruptor, and apply Payroc's streamlined innovations across all reseller and merchant channels. In addition, he will work to bridge the gap across borders, better aligning teams across the US, Canada, Mexico, and especially in Payroc's new engineering & innovation hub in the United Kingdom, where Payroc announced it would create 75 new jobs. Oberman iterates, "Transparent communication and clarity on Payroc's vision & goals are key to my leadership focus going into this new role."
About Payroc
Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor and payment facilitation powerhouse operating in 46 countries, processing $36 billion in annual charge volume for more than 55,000 merchants. The company offers best-in-class sales enablement and merchant processing technology on a global basis, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations.
Payroc, through its affiliate companies Payroc WorldAccess LLC, Payscape, NXGEN and WorldAccess, Inc., a Canadian Payroc subsidiary, is a registered Visa third party processor (TPP), Mastercard third party servicer (TPSV) and a registered independent sales organization and merchant services provider (ISO/MSP), payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank, Cincinnati, Ohio. The company is also a registered ISO/MSP for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. ("Wells"), Concord, Calif., and is an Elavon payments partner and registered as an ISO/MSP of Elavon, Inc., Ga., a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank Minneapolis. The company's Canadian business unit is a registered ISO/MSP of Wells and Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. For more information, please visit https://payroc.com.
