DUBLIN, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Payment Service Provider Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new study on the global payment service provider market presents key market dynamics including the drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the payment service provider market. The study offers valuable information about the payment service provider market, to illustrate growth during the forecast period 2019-2027.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analysis, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are provided in the study. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the payment service provider market during the forecast period.
An extensive analysis on leading market players' business strategies has been featured in the study. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the payment service provider market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the payment service provider market, which will guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.
Key Questions Answered in the Payment Service Provider Market Study
- What is the scope of growth of payment service providing companies across the globe?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the payment service provider market between 2019 and 2027?
- What is the influence of the changing trends in technologies on the payment service provider market?
- Will Asia Pacific continue to dominate the market for payment service provider?
- Which factors will impede the growth of the payment service provider market during the forecast period?
- Which are the leading companies in the global payment service provider market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions
2.2. Research Methodology
2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling
3. Executive Summary: Global Payment Service Provider Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Global Market - Macroeconomic Factors Overview
4.3. Technology/ Product Roadmap
4.4. Market Factor Analysis
4.5. Key Market Indicators
4.6. Global Payment Service Provider Market, by Mode of Transaction (2017)
4.7. Penetration of Different Payment Systems (%)
4.8. Pricing Model Analysis
4.9. Overview of Various E-payment Methods
4.10. Global Payment Service Provider Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013 - 2027
4.11. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.12. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.13. Market Outlook
5. Global Payment Service Provider Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component
5.1. Overview and Definitions
5.2. Key Segment Analysis
5.3. Payment Service Provider Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2017 - 2027
6. Global Payment Service Provider Market Analysis and Forecast, by Payment Type
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Payment Service Provider Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Payment Type, 2017 - 2027
7. Global Payment Service Provider Market Analysis and Forecast, by Payment Channel
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Payment Service Provider Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Payment Channel, 2017 - 2027
8. Global Payment Service Provider Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
8.1. Overview and Definitions
8.2. Key Segment Analysis
8.3. Payment Service Provider Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017 - 2027
9. Global Payment Service Provider Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use
9.1. Overview and Definitions
9.2. Key Segment Analysis
9.3. Payment Service Provider Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2017 - 2027
10. Global Payment Service Provider Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Emerging Markets/Countries
10.3. Payment Service Provider Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2027
11. North America Payment Service Provider Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Europe Payment Service Provider Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Asia Pacific Payment Service Provider Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Payment Service Provider Market Analysis and Forecast
15. South America Payment Service Provider Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
16.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2018)
17. Company Profiles (Details - Business Overview, Geographical Presence, Key Competitors, Revenue and Strategy)
- ACI Worldwide, Inc
- Adyen, N.V
- American Express Banking Corp.
- ASEAN Payments Direct, Inc.
- CCBill, LLC
- Diners Club International Ltd
- First Data Corporation (Fiserv)
- Ingenico Group
- MasterCard, Inc
- PayPal Holdings, Inc.
- PayU Group
- Stripe, Inc.
- Total System Services, Inc. (TSYS)
- Visa Inc.
18. Key Takeaways
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wy18dh
