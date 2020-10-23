DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PC Gamer Hardware Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PC Gamer Hardware Forecast is a series of reports that looks at consumer spending on hardware to play games.

The forecasts include:

  • PowerPoint-based PDF Executive Summary
  • A PDF Report explaining terminology and highlights
  • Excel file with 5-year Forecasts

Data is broken out by type of PC which includes:

  • Enthusiast Desktop PC: These are consumers manually adding some components themselves whether this is adding a high-end graphics card or building a PC system from scratch
  • Performance Desktop PC: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented desktop PCs
  • Performance Laptop PCs: This is manufacturers who specifically sell gaming oriented laptop PCs

Five-year forecasts are broken out for the following regions:

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Latin America
  • Scandinavia
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Benelux
  • Germany/CE
  • Spain/Iberia
  • France
  • Russia/CIS
  • Eastern Europe
  • Other Europe
  • MENA
  • Oceania
  • China
  • Japan
  • SE Asia
  • Other Asia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cip26

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.