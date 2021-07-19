DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Care - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pet Care Market to Reach $255.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pet Care estimated at US$179.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$255.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Pet Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$113.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Veterinary Care segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Pet Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
OTC/Supplies Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global OTC/Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$46.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pet Industry
- Disruptions in Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Affecting Pet Food Market
- Online Channels Emerge as Bright Spot
- An Introduction to Pet Care
- Global Pet Care Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Dogs & Cats: Major Categories of Pet Care Market
- Pet Food Leads the Global Pet Care Market
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Rise in Pet Ownership Spurs Demand for Pet Care Products
- Pet Facts Around the World: Snapshot
- Millennial Generation Leads Ownership of Pets
- Competition
- Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio
- Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 197 Featured)
- Ancol Pet Products Limited
- Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.
- Champion Petfoods LP
- Hill`s Pet Nutrition, Inc.
- Mars Incorporated
- Nestle Purina PetCare
- Petmate
- Saturn Petcare GmbH
- Tail Blazers
- The Hartz Mountain Corporation
- The J.M. Smucker Company
- Unicharm Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Notable Trends with Major Significance for Global Pet Care Market
- Shift towards Sustainable Products
- Custom-made Foods & Products with Healthy Ingredients
- Telemedicine Gaining Prominence
- Advanced Wearable Collars
- Gains for Private Brands
- Online Ordering & Social Media
- Pet Humanization Trends Drives Pet Owners in Increase Spending on Pet Care Products
- Pet Humanization Paves Way for Premiumization
- Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations
- Pet Health & Wellness: An Overriding Theme in the Pet Care Market
- Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance
- Pet Foods Segment: Driven by Passion for Pets
- Premiumization Trends Find Favors Intensifies in Pet Foods
- Dry Food Preferred Over Wet Foods
- Rise in Preference for Raw Pet Foods and Animal Protein
- Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth Opportunities
- Driven by Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic and Foodborne Diseases, Spending on Pet Care Rises
- OTC Pet Medications: Growing Awareness about Pet Health Supports Demand
- Pet Grooming Services: Focus on Appearance and Hygiene Drives Growth
- Pet Grooming Products Gain Popularity
- Pet Insurance Finds Acceptances among Pet Owners
- Direct-to-Consumer Business Model Supports Personalization in Pet Care Market
- Emerging Trends in the Pet Technology to Transform Pet Care Market
- Advent of Innovative Technologies Improves Veterinary Treatment Services
- Select Innovations in Pet Care Industry
- Telemedicine Set to Bring About Significant Changes to Veterinary Care
- Digital Revolution Transforms Pet Care Distribution Landscape
- Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry
- E-Commerce Platforms Register Dramatic Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Pet Care Products Market in the US
- COVID-19 Impact on the US Pet Food Market
- Consumers Stock up on Pet Food and Adopt Online Ordering
- Manufacturers Increase Production and Navigate Supply Chains
- Facilities Implement Stringent Sanitation and Safety Protocols
- Pet Food Brands Give Back to their Communities
- Pet Food Market Poised for Stable Growth
- Special-Diet for Pets Gain Momentum
- Health of Pets Takes Center Stage
- COVID-19 Impacts Demand for Premium Foods, as Consumers Trade Down to Low Cost Alternatives
- Pet Nutraceuticals Adds to Growth
- Exotic Pet Foods: A Niche Category
- Concerns over Pet Obesity Draws Demand for Therapeutic and Functional Pet Food
- Pet Expenditure and Pet Ownership Trends Determine Dynamics of Pet Care Market
- Challenges Facing the Pet Food Industry
- Competition
- Distribution Scenario
- e-Commerce Disrupts the Distribution Scenario
CANADA
JAPAN
- Market Overview
- Competition
- Distribution Scenario
CHINA
- Pet Care Market in China: An Overview
- Pet Foods: The Largest Segment
- Distribution Channels for Pet Foods
- Pet Grooming Products & Health Supplements Find Acceptance
EUROPE
- Pet Ownership Trends in Europe
- A Glance at Pet Statistics in Europe
- Pet Nutraceuticals Market Gain Traction
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
- Pet Foods Market in Australia
INDIA
- Pet Care Market in India: An Overview
- COVID-19 Dampens Consumer Demand for Pet Care Services and Products in India
- Rising Pet Ownership to Sustain Demand for Pet Foods in India
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
- Impact of COVID-19 on Pet Sector in Brazil
MEXICO
- Impact of COVID-19 on Mexican Pet Food Suppliers
- COVID-19 Leads to Price Reduction of Premium Products
- Online Pet Food Retailing Set to Grow
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 197
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebvxsh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pet-care-markets-2021-2027---developed-regions-lead-developing-economies-to-spearhead-future-growth-301336294.html
SOURCE Research and Markets