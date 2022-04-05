Global Power Supply, LLC. (GPS), a leader in integrated power solutions, is adding Toshiba state-of-the-art UPS systems to their mobile UPS trailer fleet with custom constructed, high powered lithium-ion UPS backup battery mobile trailers. In addition, the Toshiba G9000 and 4400 Series are available as standalone indoor rentals and as in-stock for sale inventory in pre-packaged quick ship configurations.
CARSON CITY, Nev., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Power Supply, LLC. (GPS) - http://www.globalpwr.com, a leader in integrated power solutions, is adding Toshiba state-of-the-art UPS systems to their mobile UPS trailer fleet with custom constructed, high powered lithium-ion UPS backup battery mobile trailers. In addition, the Toshiba G9000 and 4400 Series are available as standalone indoor rentals and as in-stock for sale inventory in pre-packaged quick ship configurations.
"GPS is excited to bring the next-generation of UPS backup power systems to our critical facility customers. Toshiba has redefined the performance, warranty and support of critical power backup UPS with unmatched safety, flexibility and longevity," said Global Power Supply President, Ron Zamir.
From the February 2018 Super Bowl 52 event to today, GPS's weatherproof trailers have been providing critical load support in facility upgrades, disaster recovery, off-grid events and many other critical use cases all over the nation. Now with Toshiba SCiB batteries, the trailers gain the benefits of extremely safe lithium titanium oxide (LTO) with higher capacity power, long life cycles, rapid recharging, and broad operating temperature 0 to 40°C. Lithium titanate oxide batteries are carbon free and UL9540A tested battery technology 12 year onsite warranty and 20 year design life.
The standalone Toshiba UPS systems inventory ranges from 30 kVA to 1000 kVA in packaged configurations consisting of Toshiba G9000 or 4400 Series UPS systems, battery cabinets and maintenance bypass. Manufactured in Houston Texas since 1992, Toshiba International Corporation Power Electronics Division's UPS delivers best-of-class features in a high efficiency design; true on-line double conversion UPS with wide input voltage range, smallest footprint to density, Toshiba lithium titanate SCiB extended life batteries, more than 120 authorized service providers and industry leading three year parts and labor warranty.
About Toshiba
Toshiba International Corporation (TIC) is a Toshiba America Inc. (TAI) Group Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, and comprised of Motors & Drives, Automotive Systems, Power Electronics and Transmission & Distribution. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, TIC provides application solutions to a wide range of industries including general industrial, oil and gas, utilities, data centers, renewables, HVAC, water/wastewater, and mining.
About Global Power Supply
GPS is a leading provider of high-quality backup and continuous power systems including new and refurbished diesel and natural gas generators, UPS systems, microgrids, load banks, electrical switchgear, and battery energy storage systems. GPS designs custom solutions to meet your critical infrastructure power system needs including turnkey installations, renewable power systems, decommissioning, and asset recovery including project management and logistics throughout North America and internationally. GPS offers flexible financial options including leasing packages, start-ups, maintenance, trade-ins, purchasing of used or surplus assets and de-installation of infrastructure from data centers and other critical facilities.
