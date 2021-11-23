DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Printed Electronics Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global printed electronics market is projected to reach USD 23.0 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 9.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2026.
The global demand for printed electronics is growing due to the increased applications of printed electronics in the IoT environment. Various sensors, smart labels, loggers, and RFID tags can be manufactured at a low cost by using printed electronics.
In addition, the growth of the printed electronics market can be attributed to the increased global demand for miniaturized devices, technological advancements taking place in electronics devices, and the availability of portable electronic devices for packaging, automotive, and healthcare applications.
The above 200 lines/cm segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The above 200 lines/cm segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is due to the increased use of this resolution to develop new types of printed electronics with improved functionalities.
The lighting segment of the printed electronics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Lighting based on printed electronics is rapidly replacing tungsten, halogen, and fluorescent lamps, which are costly. Moreover, governments of different countries have made increased investments in the development of printed OLED-based lighting. They have also issued directives mandating the use of energy-efficient lighting. Thus, the lighting segment of the printed electronics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The aerospace and defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast
The aerospace & defense segment of the printed electronics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of printing electronics due to their lightweight, less complexity, and high reliability, which ultimately results in their low maintenance requirements.
Printed sensors and batteries are used to monitor environments and remote assets of military establishments. They can be used in devices that are employed for the surveillance of inaccessible environments. Printed display panels are also deployed in rugged systems, which are used in defense applications. They are also used in cockpits and navigational systems of aircraft.
Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the printed electronics market by 2026
In 2026, APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the overall printed electronics market. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The major factor contributing to this growth is technological developments and a major focus on energy harvesting in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. China and Japan are industrial hubs that house numerous electronic equipment, devices, components, automotive, and other industries, which require printed electronics for reducing the overall energy consumption.
Moreover, the industrial transformation toward digitalization is expected to transform manual processes into digital processes in the manufacturing industries. This is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced and miniatured electronic devices and products. Thus, it is expected to support the growth of the printed electronics market in the future.
A few key players in the printed electronics market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Molex, LLC (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Nissha Co., Ltd. (Japan), BASF (Germany), NovaCentrix (US), and E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan).
Premium Insights
- Increased Global Adoption of Printed Electronics in IoT Applications to Fuel Market Growth from 2021 to 2026
- Screen Printing and Displays to be Largest Shareholders in Global Printed Electronics Market, by Technology and Application, Respectively, in 2026
- Organic Substrates to Account for Larger Size of Printed Electronics Market for Substrates in 2026
- Automotive & Transportation to Account for Largest Shares of Printed Electronics Market in 2026
- APAC to Capture Largest Share of Global Printed Electronics Market in 2026
- China to Record Highest CAGR in Global Printed Electronics Market During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Demand for Printed Electronic Products in Automotive & Transportation
- Growth of the Consumer Electronics Industry
- Increased Adoption of IoT by End-Use Industries
- Significant Cost Advantages Offered by Printed Electronics
Restraints
- High Investment Cost
Opportunities
- Promising Newer Applications of Printed Electronics in Healthcare
- Smart Packaging to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Printed Electronics
- Use of Printed Electronics to Reduce Electromagnetic Interference Associated with 5G Technology
Challenges
- Inadequate Knowledge of Appropriate Material and Design Selection for Smart Building Applications
- Commercialization of Graphene-Based Printed Electronics
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Business of Market Players and Raw Material Suppliers
- Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Printed Electronics Market Players
Case Study
- Hushbrush Approached the Centre for Process Innovation Limited (Cpi) to Manufacture a Sensory Brush That Supports Early Development and Child Wellbeing
- US Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (Arpa-E) Partnered with Parc to Develop a Low-Cost System for Detecting Methane Leaks at Natural Gas Wells
- Carbon Nanotube (Cnt) Hybrid Materials from Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc. Help Reduce Lead Times and Manufacturing Cost
- Novares Collaborated with Flexenable to Integrate Curved Displays in Its Demo Car
Technology Analysis
- Complementary Technologies
- Active Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (Amoled)
- Adjacent Technologies
- Soft Lithography
Patent Analysis, 2015-2021
- Patents Granted Worldwide from 2011 to 2021
- Top 20 Patent Owners in Us from 2011 to 2021
- Top 10 Companies with the Highest Number of Patent Applications, 2011-2021
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Lg Display Co., Ltd.
- Molex, LLC
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (Parc)
- Nissha Co., Ltd.
- Dupont
- Basf
- Novacentrix
- E Ink Holdings Inc.
Other Key Players
- Ynvisible Interactive Inc.
- Jabil Inc.
- Optomec, Inc.
- Cambridge Display Technology, Ltd.
- Printed Electronics Limited
- Applied Ink Solutions
- Enfucell
- Ensurge Micropower Asa
- Vorbeck Materials Corp.
- T-Ink, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khzox4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-printed-electronics-markets-2021-2026---smart-packaging-to-create-lucrative-growth-opportunities--promising-newer-applications-in-healthcare-301430725.html
SOURCE Research and Markets