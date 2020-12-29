DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Project Portfolio Management (PPM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Project Portfolio Management (PPM) estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- CA Technologies
- Celoxis Technologies Pvt., Ltd.
- Changepoint Corp.
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Planisware USA, Inc.
- PlanView Inc.
- SAP SE
- Workfront
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Large Enterprises (Organization Size) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- SMEs (Organization Size) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- SMEs (Organization Size) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- SMEs (Organization Size) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Government & Utilities (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Government & Utilities (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Government & Utilities (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- BFSI (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Retail (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
- Retail (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
- Retail (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
- IT & Telecom (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- IT & Telecom (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- IT & Telecom (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Other Verticals (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027
- Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market by Organization Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
- Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Historic Demand Patterns by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 46
