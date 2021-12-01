DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proteomics - Technologies, Markets and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The markets for proteomic technologies are difficult to estimate as they are not distinct but overlap with those of genomics, gene expression, high throughput screening, drug discovery and molecular diagnostics.
Markets for proteomic technologies are analyzed for the year 2020 and are projected to years 2024 and 2030. The largest expansion will be in bioinformatics and protein biochip technologies. Important areas of application are cancer and neurological disorders.
This report describes and evaluates the proteomic technologies that will play an important role in drug discovery, molecular diagnostics and practice of medicine in the post-genomic era - the first decade of the 21st century.
The most commonly used technologies are 2D gel electrophoresis for protein separation and analysis of proteins by mass spectrometry. Microanalytical protein characterization with multidimensional liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry improves the throughput and reliability of peptide mapping.
Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Mass Spectrometry (MALDI-MS) has become a widely used method for the determination of biomolecules including peptides, proteins. Functional proteomics technologies include yeast two-hybrid system for studying protein-protein interactions.
Establishing a proteomics platform in the industrial setting initially requires the implementation of a series of robotic systems to allow a high-throughput approach for analysis and identification of differences observed on 2D electrophoresis gels. Protein chips are also proving to be useful.
Proteomic technologies are now being integrated into the drug discovery process as complementary to genomic approaches. Toxicoproteomics, i.e. the evaluation of protein expression for the understanding of toxic events, is an important application of proteomics in preclinical drug safety. The use of bioinformatics is essential for analyzing the massive amount of data generated from both genomics and proteomics.
Proteomics is providing a better understanding of pathomechanisms of human diseases. Analysis of different levels of gene expression in healthy and diseased tissues by proteomic approaches is as important as the detection of mutations and polymorphisms at the genomic level and may be of more value in designing a rational therapy.
Protein distribution/characterization in body tissues and fluids, in health as well as in disease, is the basis of the use of proteomic technologies for molecular diagnostics. Proteomics will play an important role in the medicine of the future which will be personalized and will combine diagnostics with therapeutics. Important areas of application include cancer (oncoproteomics) and neurological disorders (neuroproteomics).
Proteomics Markets
- Introduction
- Potential markets for proteomic technologies
- Bioinformatics markets for proteomics
- Markets for protein separation technologies
- Markets for 2D gel electrophoresis
- Market trends in protein separation technolgies
- Protein purification markets
- Mass spectrometry markets
- Markets for MALDI for drug discovery
- Markets for nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy
- Market for structure-based drug design
- Markets for protein biomarkers
- Markets for cell-based protein assays
- Protein biochip markets
- Western blot markets
- Geographical distribution of proteomics technologies markets
- Business and strategic considerations
- Cost of protein structure determination
- Opinion surveys of the scientist consumers of proteomic technologies
- Opinions on mass spectrometry
- Opinions on bioinformatics and proteomic databases
- Systems for in vivo study of protein-protein interactions
- Perceptions of the value of protein biochip/microfluidic systems
- Small versus big companies
- Expansion in proteomics according to area of application
- Growth trends in cell-based protein assay market
- Challenges for development of cell-based protein assays
- Future trends and prospects of cell-based protein assays
- Strategic collaborations
- Analysis of proteomics collaborations according to types of companies
- Types of proteomic collaborations
- Proteomics collaborations according to application areas
- Analysis of proteomics collaborations: types of technologies
- Collaborations based on protein biochip technology
- Concluding remarks about proteomic collaborations
- Proteomic patents
- Market drivers in proteomics
- Needs of the pharmaceutical industry
- Need for outsourcing proteomic technologies
- Funding of proteomic companies and research
- Technical advances in proteomics
- Changing trends in healthcare in future
- Challenges facing proteomics
- Magnitude and complexity of the task
- Technical challenges
- Limitations of proteomics
- Limitations of 2DGE
- Limitations of mass spectrometry techniques
- Complexity of the pharmaceutical proteomics
- Unmet needs in proteomics
Key Topics Covered:
Part I: Technologies & Markets
Executive Summary
1. Basics of Proteomics
2. Proteomic Technologies
3. Protein biochip technology
4. Bioinformatics in Relation to Proteomics
5. Research in Proteomics
6. Pharmaceutical Applications of Proteomics
7. Application of Proteomics in Human Healthcare
8. Oncoproteomics
9. Neuroproteomics
10. Proteomics Markets
11. Future of Proteomics
12. References
Part II: Companies
13. Companies involved in developing proteomics
