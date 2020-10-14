DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Quantum Dots Report 2020 (16th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global quantum dots (QD) based products market will be potentially valued at more than $35 billion by 2030.
Quantum Dots (QDs) are used in a range of optoelectronic devices, including TVs and displays, light-emitting devices (LEDs), solar cells, photodiodes, thermoelectrics, photoconductors and field-effect transistors, while QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.
Market segments such as micro and mini LEDs, sensors, lighting, solar windows, anti-counterfeiting and biosciences offer excellent opportunities. The Global Market for Quantum Dots analyses quantum dot suppliers, display manufacturers and OEMs.
The optoelectronics market represents the vast majority of this figure, chiefly High Definition TVs-QLED-TVs. However, the market will face significant disruption this year in terms of manufacturing, supply chain and consumer demand due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV displays still dominate the end-user segment for QD-based products with a fast-growing market for QD monitors. The use of QDs in solar conversion windows is also being heavily backed this year with a number of companies developing prototypes and funding multi-million dollar investments. The price of large QD-TVs is also falling.
The quantum dot market is moving towards more advanced applications of quantum dots in TVs with major producers developing technologies beyond Quantum Dot Enhancement Film (QDEF) such as:
- QD Glass on LGP.
- Quantum dot colour filters (QDCF) for microLEDS and displays.
- Electroluminescent QDs.
- Perovskite QDs.
- Inkjet printed QDs.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Growth in high definition TV demand
1.1.1 QD advantages
1.2 Market growth since 2013
1.3 QD-TVs market
1.4 The Quantum Dot market in 2019
1.5 Cadmium vs. cadmium free
1.5.1 Cadmium QDs
1.5.2 Cadmium-free QDs
1.5.3 European commission ban use of cadmium in TVs and displays
1.5.4 Perovskite quantum dots
1.5.5 Carbon and graphene quantum dots
1.6 Quantum Dot Revenues 2015-2030
1.7 Market drivers and trends
1.8 Market challenges
1.9 Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic
2 Research Scope and Methodology
3 Quantum Dots-Properties, Synthesis, Types
3.1 Properties
3.2 Synthesis
3.3 Types
3.3.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials
3.3.2 Cadmium free quantum dots
3.4 Carbon quantum dots (CDs)
3.4.1 Properties
3.4.2 Applications
3.5 Graphene quantum dots (GQDs)
3.5.1 Properties
3.5.2 Synthesis
3.5.3 Applications
3.5.3.1 Pricing
3.6 Perovskite quantum dots (PQDs)
3.6.1 Properties
3.6.2 Comparison to conventional quantum dots
3.6.3 Synthesis methods
3.6.4 Applications
3.6.4.1 Displays
3.6.5 Producers
3.7 Quantum rods
3.7.1 Properties
3.7.2 Applications
4 Quantum Dots Technology Readiness
5 Quantum Dots Industry Analysis
5.1 Licensing, collaborations and partnerships
5.2 Supply chain
6 Quantum Dots Regulations
6.1 Europe
6.1.1 Cadmium exemption in TVs and lighting
6.1.2 August 2017 ruling
6.2 United States
6.3 Asia
7 Global Market Revenues for Quantum Dots
7.1 Revenues 2013-2030
8 Quantum Dots in Tvs/Displays
8.1 Market drivers and trends
8.2 LCDS vs. OLEDs vs. QD-LCDs/QLEDs
8.2.1 Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD)
8.3 QD-LCD TVs/QLEDs
8.4 Quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) for current QLEDs
8.5 Quantum Dot on Glass (QDOG)
8.6 Quantum dot colour filters
8.7 Quantum dots on-chip
8.8 Electroluminescent quantum dots
8.8.1 QD-Micro-LEDs
8.9 Flexible QD displays
8.9.1 Flexible QLEDs
8.10 LG Nanocell
8.11 Industry and research developments 2013-2019
8.12 Global market for quantum dots in TVs and displays
8.12.1 QD-TV unit sales 2016-2030
8.12.2 QD TV Unit sales, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025
8.12.3 QD Monitor Unit sales 2015-2030
8.12.4 QD Monitor Unit sales, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025
9 Quantum Dots in Photovoltaics
9.1 Market drivers and trends
9.2 Applications
9.2.1 Nanomaterials in solar cells
9.2.2 Advantages of quantum dots in photovoltaics
9.2.3 Types of quantum dot solar cells
9.2.3.1 Metal - semiconductor/ Schottky QD junction solar cell
9.2.3.2 Silicon/QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells
9.2.3.3 Silicon/Graphene QD Film Hydrid Solar Cells
9.2.3.4 Depleted-heterojunction QD solar cell
9.2.3.5 QD-sensitized solar cells (QDSSC)
9.2.3.6 Quantum dot solar windows
9.3 Market challenges
9.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2019
9.5 Global market for quantum dots in photovoltaics
9.5.1 QD photovoltaics revenues, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025
9.6 Quantum dot photovoltaics companies
10 Quantum Dots in Lighting
10.1 Market drivers and trends
10.2 Applications
10.2.1 LED lighting
10.2.2 Horticultural lighting and greenhouse films
10.3 Market challenges
10.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2019
10.5 Global market for quantum dots in LED lighting
10.5.1 QD lighting revenues, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025
10.6 Quantum dot lighting companies
11 Quantum Dots in Biotech and Medicine
11.1 Market drivers and trends
11.2 Applications
11.2.1 Imaging and diagnostics
11.2.1.1 Advantages
11.2.1.2 Biomarkers
11.2.1.3 Photodynamic therapy
11.2.1.4 Point-of-care
11.2.2 Drug delivery
11.2.3 Photodynamic therapy
11.3 Market challenges
11.4 Global market for quantum dots in biotechnology and medicine
11.4.1 Imaging and diagnostics
11.4.2 Drug delivery
11.5 QD biotech and medicine revenues, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025
11.6 Quantum dot biotechnology and medicine companies
12 Quantum Dots in Security and Anti-Counterfeiting
12.1 Market drivers and trends
12.2 Applications
12.3 Global market size for quantum dots in security and anti-counterfeiting
12.3.1 QD anti-counterfeiting and security revenues, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025
12.4 Quantum dot security and anti-counterfeiting Companies
13 Quantum Dots in Sensors
13.1 Market drivers and trends
13.2 Applications
13.2.1 Food sensors
13.2.2 Chemical and gas sensors
13.2.3 Biosensors
13.2.4 Image sensors
13.3 Global market size for quantum dots in sensors
13.3.1 QD sensors revenues, adjusted for COVID-19 market scenarios to 2025
13.4 Market challenges
13.5 Quantum dot sensor companies
14 Other Markets
14.1 Batteries
14.1.1 Properties
14.1.2 Companies
14.2 Thermoelectrics
14.2.1 Properties
14.2.2 Companies
14.3 QD Lasers
14.3.1 Companies
14.4 Photocatalysts
14.5 Spectrometers
14.6 Computing
14.7 Hydrogen production
14.8 Autonomous vehicles
15 Quantum Dot Producer and Product Developer Profiles
16 References
Companies Mentioned
- Applied Quantum Materials, Inc.
- Avantama AG
- Bio Square, Inc.
- Dotz Nano Ltd.
- Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research IAP/CAN GmbH
- Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.
- Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd.
- HP Inc.
- IQDEMY Quantum Technology SA
- KRI, Inc.
- ML System S.A Zaczernie
- Nanoco Group Plc
- NanoPhotonica, Inc.
- Nanosquare Co., Ltd.
- Nanosys, Inc.
- Plessey Semiconductors
- Samsung
- StoreDot Ltd.
