DUBLIN, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigerated Warehousing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Refrigerated Warehousing market accounted for $19.08 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $49.60 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for perishable foods and development in the refrigerated warehousing industry are the factors driving market growth. However, more energy consumption & infrastructure costs are some of the factors restraining market growth.
Based on temperature, frozen segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period due to increase in demand for perishable food products such as meat, fish, and seafood which require frozen temperature for storage. The demand for frozen food is increasing, particularly in the North American region.
By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to rapid urbanization and the expansion of retail channels. The major countries that contribute significantly to the growth of the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, India, and Australia & New Zealand. The increasing demand for frozen food is further expected to boost the refrigerated warehousing market.
Some of the key players in Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market include Preferred Freezer Services, Nichirei Logistics, Lineage Logistics, Kloosterboer Services, John Swire, Interstate Cold Storage, Henningsen Cold Storage, Frialsa Frigorficos, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Burris Logistics, Americold Logistics and Agro Merchants.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Vessels
5.3 Valves
5.4 Pumps
5.5 Evaporators
5.6 Controls
5.7 Condensers
5.8 Compressors
5.9 Auxiliary Equipment
6 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Vapor Compression
6.3 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
6.4 Evaporative Cooling
6.5 Blast Freezing
7 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Temperature
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Frozen
7.3 Chilled
8 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Seafood
8.3 Milk & Dairy Products
8.4 Meat
8.5 Fruits & Vegetables
8.6 Beverages
8.7 Bakery & Confectionery Products
9 Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Preferred Freezer Services
11.2 Nichirei Logistics
11.3 Lineage Logistics
11.4 Kloosterboer Services
11.5 John Swire
11.6 Interstate Cold Storage
11.7 Henningsen Cold Storage
11.8 Frialsa Frigorficos
11.9 Cloverleaf Cold Storage
11.10 Burris Logistics
11.11 Americold Logistics
11.12 Agro Merchants
