DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global RegTech Market By Technology (Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Biometrics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), NLP & Machine Learning, Others), By Application, By Organization Size, By Service, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global RegTech Market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for compliance and regulatory sandbox approach within financial industries and its ability to envision new approaches and ability to streamline anti-money laundering (AML) cases.
Also, the rising demand for risk management and increasing demand for regulating business processes are expected to drive the RegTech market, globally. Additionally, RegTech is a portmanteau for regulatory technology. It mainly focuses on functions which include regulatory monitoring, reporting, and compliance. It offers services with the use of cloud computing technology through Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to help organizations comply with regulatory regulations efficiently.
Moreover, RegTech save firm's money, time, and helps protect them from regulatory fines due to non-compliance. It simplifies data-reporting requirements under several regulations such as Basel 3, CCAR, MIFID II, and others. The companies providing RegTech services offer solutions for regulatory reporting, transaction monitoring, fraud & risk management, identity management, compliance and other functions.
The Global RegTech Market is segmented based on technology, application, organization size, service, company and region. Based on technology, the market can be segregated into cloud computing, blockchain, biometrics, artificial intelligence (AI), NLP & machine learning and others. Artificial intelligence is one of the key technologies influencing the RegTech market growth. It helps RegTech companies in improving transparency and compliance in financial institutions and help provide security against fraudulent activities.
Major players operating in the Global RegTech Market include Compendor GmbH, Abside Smart Financial Technologies, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., PwC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, RIMES Technologies Corporation, Abside Smart Financial Technologies, Ayasdi Ai Llc, Elliptic and others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global RegTech Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global RegTech Market based on technology, application, organization size, service, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global RegTech Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global RegTech Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global RegTech Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global RegTech Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global RegTech Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Global RegTech Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Technology (Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Biometrics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), NLP & Machine Learning, Others)
5.2.2. By Application (Risk and Compliance Management, Identity Management, Regulatory Reporting, Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence)
5.2.3. By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise)
5.2.4. By Service (Professional, Managed)
5.2.5. By Company (2019)
5.2.6. By Region
5.3. Product Market Map
6. Asia-Pacific RegTech Market Outlook
7. Europe RegTech Market Outlook
8. North America RegTech Market Outlook
9. South America RegTech Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa RegTech Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Compendor GmbH
13.2. Abside Smart Financial Technologies
13.3. London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)
13.4. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
13.5. PwC
13.6. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
13.7. RIMES Technologies Corporation
13.9. Ayasdi AI LLC
13.10. Elliptic
14. Strategic Recommendations
