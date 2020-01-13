DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rehabilitation Robots - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Rehabilitation Robots Market accounted for $596.66 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,148.61 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.
The increasing ageing population and the growth in number of people diagnosed with numerous conditions such as strokes, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries are the key driving factors increasing the growth of market. However, stringent government regulations regarding exoskeleton and high cost of robots will hamper the growth of the market.
Based on the patient, the adult segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increase in the incidence of stroke in young adults. Additionally, growing geriatric population that are more susceptible to falls and injuries will spur the demand for rehabilitation robots.
By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to presence of well-established robotic industry and approvals of newer robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Assistive Robots
5.3 Therapeutic Rehabilitation Robots
5.4 Exoskeleton Robots
5.5 Upper Extremity Rehabilitation Robots
5.6 Lower Extremity Rehabilitation Robots
6 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Therapy
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Limb Mobility
6.3 Balance
6.4 Gait
6.5 Lower Limbs
6.6 Upper Limb
7 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Patient
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pediatric
7.3 Adult
8 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Body Part
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Lower Extremity
8.3 Upper Extremity
8.3.1 Wrist
8.3.2 Arm
8.3.3 Shoulder
8.3.4 Elbow
9 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Sports and Orthopedic Medicine
9.3 Neurorehabilitation
9.4 Military Strength Training
9.5 Surgery
9.6 Motor Skill Therapy
9.7 Cognitive
9.8 Household
9.9 Nursing Home
9.10 Other Applications
10 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals
10.3 Rehabilitation Centers
10.4 Prosthetic Clinics
10.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.6 Other End Users
11 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Ability Switzerland
13.2 AlterG
13.3 ANA-MED
13.4 Bionik Laboratories Corporation
13.5 Cyberdyne Inc.
13.6 DJO Global
13.7 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
13.8 HIWIN Technologies Corp.
13.9 Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.)
13.10 InMotion Robotics
13.11 Kinova Inc.
13.12 Man&Tel
13.13 Motek Medical
13.14 Myomo Inc.
13.15 Performance Health
13.16 Reha Technology
13.17 Rehab-Robotics Company Limited
13.18 ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
13.19 Rex Bionics Ltd.
13.20 Techno Concept
13.21 Tyromotion
13.22 Woodway
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtn1fc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716