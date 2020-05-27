DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensors for Robotics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
This report sizes the market by technology, including sensors within the vision, touch, hearing, and movement segments. The top seven application areas are sized, forecast, and discussed in-depth. These include agriculture, appliances, automotive, healthcare, industrial, logistics, and military. In addition, the overall market and each application area are assessed on a worldwide and regional basis, including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. This report considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdown across the world owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of sensors for the robotics market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding, and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the manufacturers of sensors for robotics.
The Report Includes:
- 38 tables
- A descriptive overview of the global market for sensors for robotics technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with substantial market analysis data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a five-year forecast through 2025
- Discussion of underlying factors driving the industry growth, economic trends, demographic shifts, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects that shape and influence the future marketplace
- Evaluation of the market's competitive dynamics, including critical success factors such as research-and-development capability, installed base, branding, and ecosystem influence and partnerships
- An exhaustive patent analysis with data corresponding to patent applications and grants to numerous stakeholders for related technologies and processes
- Market share analysis of the leading global tech giants; their key competitive landscape, product segments, and revenue sales
- Company profiles of the leading market players including Advanced Microsensors Inc., Automation Technology GmbH, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Cyberoptics Corp., Electro-Sensors Inc., Ge Measurement & Control, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Honeywell Sensing & Controls, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Omron Scientific Technologies Inc., and Panasonic Electric Works
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Types of Robotic Systems
- Robotics Defined
- Sensor Requirements for Robotic Systems
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Sensor
- Types of Robotic Sensors
- Vision Sensors in Robotics
- Touch Sensors in Robotics
- Hearing Sensors in Robotics
- Motion Sensors in Robotics
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use Sector
- Commercial
- Consumer
- Government
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application Industry
- Agriculture
- Appliances
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Logistics
- Military
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Central/Eastern Europe (CEE)
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Research Examples
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
A selection of the companies profiled include:
- AB Elektronik Gmbh
- Accel Ab
- Advanced Microsensors Inc.
- Alborg Instruments & Controls Inc.
- Aleph America Corp.
- All Sensors Corp.
- Allegro Microsystems Inc.
- City Technology Ltd.
- Cmosis Bvba
- Crossbow Technology Inc.
- CTS Corp.
- First Sensor Ag
- Fiso Technologies Inc.
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc.
- Galaxycore Inc.
- Ge Measurement & Control
- Gems Sensors & Controls
- Gentag Inc.
- George Fischer Ag
- Gpixel Inc.
- Hamamatsu Photonics Kk
- Hamlin Electronics
- Jewell Instruments Llc
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Jumo Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Kaman Precision Products Inc.
- Kavlico
- Keihin Corp.
- Keller Ag Fur Druckmesstechnik
- Keller America Inc.
- Key Safety Systems Inc.
- Keyence Corp.
- Kistler Instrumente Gmbh
- Kwj Engineering Inc.
- Leddartech Inc.
- Leuze Electronic Gmbh + Co. Kg
- Littelfuse Inc.
- Lmi Technologies Inc.
- Logos Technologies Llc
- Lord Microstrain Sensing Systems
- Osram Opto Semiconductors Gmbh
- Shanghai Tm Automation Instruments Co. Ltd.
- Sick Ag
- Siemens Milltronics Process Instrument Inc.
- Silicon Microstructures Inc.
- Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.
- Smiths Detection Inc.
- Softkinetic-Optrima Sa
- Spec Sensors Llc
- Ssi Technologies Inc.
- Standex Electronics Inc.
- Standex-Meder Electronics
- Stmicroelectronics
- Stoneridge Inc.
- Strain Measurement Devices Inc.
- Valeo Sa
- Variohm Eurosensor Ltd.
- Velodyne Lidar Inc.
- Vishay Precision Group
- Visteon Corp.
- Vkansee Technology Inc.
- Wabash Technologies
- Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co.
- Windar Photonics A/S
- Xensor Corp.
- XYZ Interactive Technologies Inc.
- ZF Electronic Systems Pleasant Prairie Llc
- Zhangjiagang Tm Sensor Co. Ltd."
