EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stamps.com, the leader in commerce fulfillment software, today announced that it will adopt "Auctane" as its new corporate name. The change reflects a nearly decade-long growth in the company's e-commerce business and its position in the industry as the leading global SaaS e-commerce logistics company.
Auctane's portfolio solves the growing complexities and logistical challenges facing online sellers. While the traditional small business and home-based mailing and shipping markets served by its Stamps.com product continues to thrive, the company has seen incredible growth fueled by its e-commerce solutions targeted at online sellers of nearly every size. Committed to delivering high-quality software products and services with products like ShipStation, ShipEngine, Metapack, and ShippingEasy to businesses worldwide, Auctane will emphasize even more innovative end-to-end shipping solutions to meet its customers' needs. Stamps.com will continue to operate as a leading brand within the Auctane corporate family.
Auctane products enable the movement of billions of products around the globe. By partnering with marketplaces, carriers, and logistics providers, Auctane solutions power hundreds of thousands of merchants who collectively sell and ship over $200 billion in orders to customers annually.
"Our brands have been powering professional mailers and shippers across the globe for nearly 20 years," said Nathan Jones, CEO of Auctane. "We've changed our name to Auctane to formally recognize the growth and impact of our industry-leading e-commerce solutions around the globe. With these products we're committed to helping all merchants — wherever they sell and however they ship — be exceptionally efficient at fulfilling orders and delighting their customers."
While the name has changed, Auctane's mission remains the same: to use innovative technology and workflows to power exceptional efficiency for every seller, shipper, and mailer around the globe.
About Auctane
Navigating the complex landscape of global shipping and logistics presents new challenges for fast-growing brands every day. At Auctane, we serve and champion these businesses in everything we do. We are a team of shipping and software experts with a passion for helping businesses move their ideas, dreams, and innovations around the globe. Our software solutions power billions of shipments every year and enable businesses to manage complex logistic channels with ease, optimizing their time, energy, and resources. Auctane brands include Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in El Segundo, Austin, London, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora, Atlanta, and St. Louis.
