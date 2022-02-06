SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Video walls have replaced smaller signage options across the world, with sales on track to balloon from $5.5 billion last year up to $12 billion by 2028, growing at 10.5% per year, according to new research by Fior Markets.
The driver of that growth is a set of technological advances that have resulted in lighter panels with better picture quality at much lower prices. OneScreen Virtual Wall has emerged as the leader in that innovation space, with both LED and LCD video walls appearing in schools, corporate lobbies, conference rooms, healthcare facilities and government offices across the planet.
Brent Ray, National Sales Manager leading the video wall implementation at OneScreen, explained, "Everyone is immersed in data today. Video walls are becoming the standard for displaying all that data in the simplest way – so everybody gets the full picture in a glance. IT professionals depend on them, CEOs love them and just about every school I visit these days says they need one to communicate with students effectively."
Ray joined OneScreen in 2021 specifically to handle all the Virtual Wall requests. Despite more than a decade of experience in A/V installation and engineering, Ray said that nothing compares with the technological advances of the past two years.
"We are thrilled to have Brent on our team of innovators," added Kelly Bolton, OneScreen Executive VP of Marketing and Brand. "Our Virtual Wall hits the sweet spot in the market. Now OneScreen Resellers have both the tools and the talent they need to answer the demand for video walls in all sectors."
When Qualcomm, the world's largest smartphone chipmaker, came to OneScreen to install a Virtual Wall in the lobby of their new HQ in San Diego, it became clear that a seismic shift had redefined the market and OneScreen was now in the lead.
"In 2020, the world had to hit the reset button by necessity," said OneScreen CEO Sufian Munir. "The transition to digital was accelerated by necessity and the time for wait-and-see was over. We saw market leaders in every industry invest heavily in new technologies that prioritized data management. Virtual Wall is ahead of its time, but now there's no question that its time has come."
Watch the Virtual Wall video at https://youtu.be/0DxtLsBOMtY
About OneScreen
OneScreen is a complete smart school technology provider with expertise in video collaboration and AI. For over a decade, OneScreen has led the market with advances in A/V, collaboration and EdTech. From the classroom to the conference room, OneScreen builds smarter, more secure, solutions - smartscreens, software, AI cameras and more. Based in San Diego, CA, OneScreen also maintains offices in Canada, Mexico, Pakistan, Colombia, and the UAE. Follow Onescreen on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/onescreensolutions/, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/onescreenglobal/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/OneScreenGlobal.
