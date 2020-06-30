NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS
The global SCARA robots market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.90% across the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. The key factors facilitating market growth are an emphasis on workplace safety, demand for bulk production, and demand for SCARA robots in the automotive industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917867/?utm_source=PRN
MARKET INSIGHTS
A SCARA robot is a horizontally configured machine, capable of moving horizontally.Its movements are restricted to the horizontal axis as SCARA robots do not have rotatory joints.
Such robots are user-friendly and have lesser backend programming needs.Moreover, they efficiently increase frequency, boost output, and eradicate production bottlenecks.
SCARA robots are generally mounted on a pedestal that moves in X, Y, and Z planes.They are sturdy, fast, highly durable, and preferred by industries for loading and unloading, assembling, and pick-and-place operations.
SCARA robots are extensively used in the food and beverage industry for quick picking, food processing, and fast picking and packing responsibilities like bottle handling and tray-loading. Additionally, SCARA robots are also very efficient in the electrical and electronics industry for handling and building display screens, printed circuit boards (PCB), and connectors. An increased emphasis on workplace safety has bolstered the demand for robotic systems within medium and large-scale enterprises, and is subsequently driving the market growth. Robotic systems are not just a replacement for human labor, but they also ensure the maintenance of production efficiency without compromising workers' safety. However, the lack of a skilled workforce to adapt and maintain new robots have hindered the market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global SCARA robots market is geographically analyzed across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region is expected to record the highest CAGR of 11.15%, along with garnering the largest market share by the end of the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the most populated region, and countries like China, India, and Japan have heavily invested in R&D activities. The rise in demand for plastic products and plastic materials and the technological advances in the region have fuelled the market growth.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The industry rivalry among existing competitors is intense.However, collaborations between large companies and start-ups, focused on innovation, are expected.
Some of the distinguished companies in the market are ABB Ltd, Precise Automation Inc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Denso Corporation, among various others.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
Companies mentioned
1. ABB LTD
2. YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
3. DENSO CORPORATION
4. FANUC CORPORATION
5. KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
6. KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
7. SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
8. NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP
9. STÄUBLI INTERNATIONAL AG
10. MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
11. OMRON CORPORATION
12. PRECISE AUTOMATION INC
13. COMAU SPA
14. TOSHIBA CORPORATION
15. YAMAHA CORPORATION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917867/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001