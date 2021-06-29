DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Benchmarking of Select Cities and their Data and Digital Strategies, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A city's digital strategy embraces, among other things, real-time data availability, integrated APIs, advanced analytical capabilities, and the appointment of a dedicated Chief Digital Officer (CDO). This aspect is equally important in determining the scale and velocity of digitization initiatives in a city.
Digitization is the bedrock of new technology and services expansion, new mobility solutions, and smart applications in city management. Its purview extends across a city's digital performance and digital strategy. In terms of digital performance, this measures how a city fares in terms of smartphone penetration, 4G coverage and speed, its 5G outlook, data security measures, and innovation profile.
Southeast Asian cities lead the pack, as governments are more proactive about implementing digital solutions and collaborate with private players and the general public to innovate solutions that address common challenges. European cities, such as London, Helsinki, and Amsterdam follow close behind, as they have well-defined digital strategies and implementation timelines.
Though US cities, such as Austin and New York, have the infrastructure in place (e.g., 5G networks and open data portals), they are slightly slower at implementing digital solutions when compared to other cities analyzed in this research service.
Cities should start transitioning toward smart digital systems that can give them a view of the entire city on a single screen. They should follow the lead of Seoul and Singapore when it comes to setting up the necessary infrastructure - intelligent traffic systems, smart street lighting, waste management systems, and open data portals - to create a smart digital ecosystem. They should bring together citizens, the private sector, and research institutions to collaboratively develop technology solutions that can enhance livability.
Solution providers from the ICT and automotive sectors should focus on deeper collaboration with various stakeholders, including city governments, to develop highly scalable and robust smart city mobility OS that can converge, process, and supply intelligence that will ensure seamless operations.
Traditional industries, including automotive and transportation, are projected to capitalize on digital technologies and develop more platform-based business models. Big data, crowdsourcing platforms, connected devices, and AI will shape the future mobility of both goods and passengers.
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative Data and Digital Strategy of Smart Cities
- The Impact of Strategic Imperative on Data and Digital Strategy of Smart Cities
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Data and Digital Strategy of Key Cities
- Digital Solution Central to the Transformation of a Smart City
- What is a Data-driven Digital City?
- Evolution of City Data Platforms
- Key Requirements of Digital City
- Internet and Smartphone Fundamental to Sustain Digital Platforms
- Chief Digital Officer Holds the Key to Creating a Digital City
- 5G Digital Rollout and Key Agencies
- City Open Data Strategies and Applications
- Integration in Advance Payment Systems is Crucial to Launch Smart Connected Mobility Solutions
- Data and Digital Strategy of Smart Cities - Benchmarking
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers for Data and Digital Strategy of Smart Cities
- Growth Restraints for Digital and Data Strategies
3. Data and Digital Strategy of London
- Overview of London City
- London Digital Strategy
- London Datastore
- Real-time Applications of London Datastore
- London - Toward Building a Mobility Operating System
- London - Emerging Technology Charter
4. Data and Digital Strategy of Paris
- Overview of Paris City
- Paris Digital Strategy
- Paris Datastore
- Real-time Applications of Open Data Paris
- Paris - Toward Building a Mobility Operating System
5. Data and Digital Strategy of Zurich
- Overview of Zurich City
- Zurich - Key Digital Initiatives
- Zurich - Digital City Initiatives
- Virtual Zurich - Digital Twin, 3D Model of the City
6. Data and Digital Strategy of Helsinki
- Overview of Helsinki City
- Helsinki City Data Strategy
- Helsinki - Becoming City-as-a-data Platform
- 3D and Virtual Helsinki
7. Data and Digital Strategy of Amsterdam
- Overview of Amsterdam City
- Amsterdam Smart City
- Amsterdam Open Data
- Amsterdam Smart City - Digital City
- Amsterdam Smart City - Smart Mobility
8. Data and Digital Strategy of New York
- Overview of New York City
- New York - Open Data Platform
- New York City Digitization Movement - Digital Office
- New York Smart Mobility Operating System
- New York - Smart City with Smart Infrastructure
- New York City - 3D Model
9. Data and Digital Strategy of Austin
- Overview of Austin City
- Austin Digital Strategy
- Austin - Smart City Digital Initiatives
- Austin Digitization Movement
- Austin Smart Mobility Operating System, a Case Study
10. Data and Digital Strategy of Seoul
- Overview of Seoul City
- Seoul Smart City Platform
- Seoul Open Data Plaza
- Seoul - Transformation into a Smart City
11. Data and Digital Strategy of Singapore
- Overview of Singapore City
- Singapore Smart Nation - Open Data Sources and Platform
- Singapore Digitization Movement - Singapore Digital Office
- Singapore - Strategic Digital National Projects and Milestones
- Singapore Smart Mobility Operating System - A Case Study
- Singapore Smart City with Smart Homes
- Virtual Singapore, a 3D Model
12. Data and Digital Strategy of Hong Kong
- Overview of Hong Kong City
- Hong Kong Smart City Blue Print
- Hong Kong Smart City Blue Print - Smart Living
- Hong Kong Smart City Blue Print - Smart Government
- Hong Kong Smart City Blue Print - Smart Economy
- Hong Kong City - 3D City Map
13. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Advanced Technology and Intelligent Solutions: A Must to Enable Smart Mobility of the Future
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Smart City Management Systems: The Future Operating Platform for Cities
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Cities are Starting to Build the Stepping Stones to Advance toward an Autonomous Future
14. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0witq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-select-cities-and-their-data-and-digital-strategies-benchmarking-report-2021-focus-on-london-paris-zurich-helsinki-amsterdam-new-york-austin-seoul-singapore-hong-kong-301322343.html
SOURCE Research and Markets