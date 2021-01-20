DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) market is expected to reach $8.81 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.
A semiconductor intellectual property (IP) is defined as a unit of logic, cell, or chip layout design that can be reused by the creator party. Intellectual property in a semiconductor is normally developed with the idea of licensing to multiple vendors for using as building blocks in different chip designs.
Factors such as increasing production of mobile devices, growing adoption of connected devices, and advancement in multicore technology are driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in the development of the chips are restraining the growth of the market.
Based on the IP source, the royalty segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the changes in technologies where manufacturers can decide on the number of products to be made and pay a royalty for only those products.
The key vendors mentioned are Cobham Gaisler, Achronix Semiconductor, Eureka Technology, Mentor Graphics, Arm Holdings, Imagination Technologies, Dream Chip Technologies, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), Faraday Technology, Rambus, Synopsys, Dolphin Integration, Cadence, Ememory, Transpacket, Ceva, Sonics Inc, Lattice Semiconductor, Open-Silicon Inc, and Xilinx.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2018
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, by Design IP
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Interface IP
5.3 Memory IP
5.4 Processor IP
5.5 Verification IP
5.6 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
6 Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Digital Signal Processors
6.3 Microprocessor
6.4 Wired Semiconductor IP
6.5 Wireless Semiconductor IP
6.6 CPU Semiconductor IP
6.7 GPU Semiconductor IP
6.8 Digital Semiconductor IP
6.9 Analog Semiconductor IP
6.10 Library Semiconductor IP
6.11 Infrastructure Semiconductor IP
7 Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, by Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Internet Catalogue
7.3 Direct Sources
8 Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, by IP Core
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hard Core
8.3 Soft Core
9 Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, by IP Source
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Licensing
9.3 Royalty
9.4 Servicing
10 Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive
10.3 Commercial
10.4 Industrial
10.5 Agriculture
10.6 Telecom & Data centres
10.7 Healthcare
10.8 Consumer Electronics
10.9 Computers and Peripherals
10.10 Defence
11 Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, by End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fabless Firms
11.3 Foundry
11.4 Internet Download Manager (IDM)
11.5 Open-Source Appropriate Technology (OSAT)
12 Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, by Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Strategic Benchmarking
14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 Cobham Gaisler
14.2 Achronix Semiconductor
14.3 Eureka Technology
14.4 Mentor Graphics
14.5 Arm Holdings
14.6 Imagination Technologies
14.7 Dream Chip Technologies
14.8 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC)
14.9 Faraday Technology
14.10 Rambus
14.11 Synopsys
14.12 Dolphin Integration
14.13 Cadence
14.14 Ememory
14.15 Transpacket
14.16 Ceva
14.17 Sonics Inc
14.18 Lattice Semiconductor
14.19 Open-Silicon Inc
14.20 Xilinx
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcdws0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716