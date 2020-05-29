DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Laser Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The semiconductor laser market is poised to grow by USD 1845.19 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growth in demand for consumer devices. This study identifies increase in demand for laser-based headlamps in automobiles as another prime reason driving the semiconductor laser market growth during the next few years.
The semiconductor laser market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes.
The semiconductor laser market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Communication
- Industrial
- Military and defense
- Medical
- Others
By Geographic Landscapes
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The semiconductor laser market covers the following areas:
- Semiconductor laser market sizing
- Semiconductor laser market forecast
- Semiconductor laser market industry analysis.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor laser market vendors that include ASML Holding NV, Coherent Inc., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., OSRAM Licht AG, Panasonic Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. Also, the semiconductor laser market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Communication - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- ASML Holding NV
- Coherent Inc.
- Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.
- IPG Photonics Corp.
- OSRAM Licht AG
- Panasonic Corp.
- ROHM Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG.
