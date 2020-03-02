WASHINGTON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were $35.4 billion for the month of January 2020, a decrease of 0.3 percent from the January 2019 total of $35.5 billion and 2.2 percent less than the December 2019 total of $36.2 billion. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, with members accounting for approximately 95 percent of U.S. semiconductor company sales.
"The global semiconductor market got off to a solid start in 2020, with the industry nearly posting positive year-to-year sales growth for the first time in more than a year," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Still, the global market faces significant macroeconomic headwinds, including global trade unrest and ongoing concerns about worldwide spread of the coronavirus, which could limit continued market recovery."
Regionally, year-to-year sales increased slightly in China (5.2 percent) and the Americas (0.8 percent), but fell in Asia Pacific/All Other (-4.1 percent), Japan (-5.0 percent), and Europe (-5.6 percent). Compared to last month, sales increased in Europe (1.2 percent), but were down across all other regional markets: Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.7 percent), Japan (-1.9 percent), the Americas (-2.1 percent), and China (-4.3 percent).
January 2020
Billions
Month-to-Month Sales
Market
Last Month
Current Month
% Change
Americas
7.53
7.37
-2.1%
Europe
3.21
3.25
1.2%
Japan
3.05
3.00
-1.9%
China
12.77
12.23
-4.3%
Asia Pacific/All Other
9.60
9.54
-0.7%
Total
36.17
35.39
-2.2%
Year-to-Year Sales
Market
Last Year
Current Month
% Change
Americas
7.31
7.37
0.8%
Europe
3.44
3.25
-5.6%
Japan
3.16
3.00
-5.0%
China
11.62
12.23
5.2%
Asia Pacific/All Other
9.95
9.54
-4.1%
Total
35.48
35.39
-0.3%
Three-Month-Moving Average Sales
Market
Aug/Sept/Oct
Nov/Dec/Jan
% Change
Americas
7.31
7.37
0.9%
Europe
3.38
3.25
-3.8%
Japan
3.15
3.00
-4.8%
China
13.02
12.23
-6.1%
Asia Pacific/All Other
9.99
9.54
-4.5%
Total
36.84
35.39
-3.9%
