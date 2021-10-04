DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sensor Fusion Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the importance of sensor fusion in today's era, factors driving and restricting their growth, competitor analysis, and future growth opportunities.
Sensors are an integral component found in most digital devices, from smartphones to intelligent vehicles. Industrial Internet of Things, smart cities and factories, autonomous cars, and telehealth create a need for sensor solutions that offer advanced data analytics for efficient usage of energy sources, improved health and safety, and environmental monitoring.
Combining data obtained from various sensors using fusion algorithms yields faster insights and provides sophisticated error-free analysis than data obtained from individual sensors.
Sensor fusion constantly deals with sensor outputs. As such, fusion algorithms must be aware of the sensor output type. The development of sensor components with more standardized outputs will lead to easy-to-install sensor fusion algorithms.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Sensor Fusion Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Sensor Fusion Technology - How Does it Work?
- Technology Overview
- Challenges and the Need for Sensor Fusion
- Segmentation by Sensor Fusion Type
- Market Forecast
- Global Adoption Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Sensor Fusion Evolution and the Changing Landscape
- Sensor Fusion Technology Enablers
3. Market Landscape
- Key Market Participants
- Stakeholders
- Market Players' Functionality
- Distribution Channel
- Value-adding Supply Chain Participants
- Participant Analysis - Stylaero AB
- Participant Analysis - AImotive
- Participant Analysis - Reivr
- Participant Analysis - CEVA Inc.
- Participant Analysis - BASELABS
- Participant Analysis - Trieye
- Business Models
- Applications - Automotive
- Applications - Healthcare
- Applications - Industrial
- Applications - Consumer Electronics
- Predictions for 2021
- Market Trends in 2021
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Sensor Output Standardization for Plug-in Sensor Fusion
- Growth Opportunity 2: Chip-level Changes in Sensor Fusion
- Growth Opportunity 3: Emerging Economies in Sensor Fusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rsfvo5
