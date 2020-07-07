DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensor Hub Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sensor hub market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the sensor hub market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, military, and healthcare industries. The major drivers for this market are the growing need for low power generating solutions, steady growth in the number of integrated sensors in smartphones, and increasing use of 6-axis and 9-axis sensor solutions.
The study includes the sensor hub market size and forecast for the sensor hub market through 2024, segmented by processor type, end use industry and region.
Some of the sensor hub companies profiled in this report include Broadcom, Intel, Microchip, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Robert Bosch, Rohm, STmicroelectronics., Analog Devices, HiLLCrest Laboratories, and others.
Some of the features of the report include:
- Market size estimates: Sensor hub market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.
- Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.
- Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by processor type, end use industry, and region
- Regional analysis: Sensor Hub market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
- Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for sensor hub in the sensor hub market.
- Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, sensor hub in the sensor hub market.
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the sensor hub market by processor type (application sensor, discrete sensor and sensor integrated microcontroller), end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, military, and healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW) ?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the sensor hub market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the sensor hub market?
Q.6 What are emerging trends in this sensor hub market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the sensor hub market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the sensor hub market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this sensor hub market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this sensor hub area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, sensor hub market?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Sensor Hub Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Sensor Hub Market by Processor Type
3.3.1: Application Sensor
3.3.2: Discrete Sensor
3.3.3: Sensor Integrated Microcontroller
3.4: Global Sensor Hub Market by End Use Industry
3.4.1: Consumer Electronics
3.4.2: Automotive
3.4.3: Industrial
3.4.4: Military
3.4.5: Healthcare
3.4.6: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Geography
4.1: Global Sensor Hub Market by Region
4.2: North American Sensor Hub Market
4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Military, and Healthcare
4.2.2: Market by Processor Type: Application Sensor, Discrete Sensor, and Sensor Integrated Microcontroller
4.2.3: United States Sensor Hub Market
4.2.4: Canadian Sensor Hub Market
4.2.5: Mexican Sensor Hub Market
4.3: European Sensor Hub Market
4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Military, and Healthcare
4.3.2: Market by Processor Type: Application Sensor, Discrete Sensor, and Sensor Integrated Microcontroller
4.3.3: German Sensor Hub Market
4.3.4: Italian Sensor Hub Market
4.3.5:The UK Sensor Hub Market
4.4: APAC Sensor Hub Market
4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Military, and Healthcare
4.4.2: Market by Processor Type: Application Sensor, Discrete Sensor, and Sensor Integrated Microcontroller
4.4.3: Chinese Sensor Hub Market
4.4.4: Indian Sensor Hub Market
4.4.5: Japanese Sensor Hub Market
4.5: RoW Sensor Hub Market
4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Military, and Healthcare
4.5.2: Market by Processor Type: Application Sensor, Discrete Sensor, and Sensor Integrated Microcontroller
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Sensor Hub Market by Processor Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Sensor Hub Market by End Use Industry
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Sensor Hub Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Sensor Hub Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Sensor Hub Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Sensor Hub Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Broadcom Limited
7.2: Intel Corporation
7.3: Microchip Corp.
7.4: NXP Semiconductors N.V.
7.5: Qualcomm Incorporated
7.6: Robert Bosch GmbH
7.7: Rohm Co. Ltd.
7.8: STMicroelectronics N.V.
7.9: Analog Devices, Inc.
7.10: HiLLCrest Laboratories, Inc.
