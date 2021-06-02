DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovative Business Models and Disruptive Technologies Powering the Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry, Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyzes changing market dynamics, outlines trends impacting the market's recovery, and provides a future-focused outlook for the various market segments across the globe.
The study aims to outline the primary growth opportunities and call-to-action for shared mobility industry stakeholders from a short-to-medium-term perspective.
It also includes COVID-adjusted forecasts till 2025 for the various shared mobility market segments, offering insights into the business segments' underlying growth prospects.
Growing population and congestion in cities worldwide remain key drivers for the emergence of shared mobility market segments. The segments include carsharing, peer-to-peer carsharing, eHailing, ridesharing (carpooling), demand-responsive transit, and micro-mobility services, such as bike-sharing. Greater focus on commuting flexibility through real-time trip planning and multimodal travel has also led to mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) ecosystems emerging across developed markets.
While the various shared mobility market segments were on a robust growth path, the industry faced severe economic impact in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which confined people indoors due to lockdowns globally. The market is also witnessing tremendous shifts in consumer mobility preferences and requirements post the pandemic.
While the global shared mobility market is gearing toward recovery after the pandemic, mobility companies are pushing their boundaries further and re-strategizing for growth and profitability.
The research scope includes the following for the shared and autonomous mobility industry:
- Strategic imperatives and growth environment
- Key industry challenges
- Top predictions for shared mobility in 2021 along with regional predictions
- Global market revenues and forecasts by segment
- Impact of macroeconomic factors on the industry performance
- Key trends across shared mobility market segments and companies to watch
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Market
- Key Highlights of the Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry
- Challenges Facing the Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry Due to COVID-19
- The 2020 Global Shared Mobility Market - Actuals vs Forecast
- Shared Mobility Market Overall Gross Market Value
- Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions/Recovery
- Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecasts
- Top Predictions for 2021
3. Growth Environment & Scope, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Market
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
4. Macroeconomic Factors, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry
- Top 5 2020 Global Economic Highlights
- 2008-2020 Global Historic GDP Growth
- Top 5 2021 Global Economic Predictions
- 2021 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2021 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- 2021 World GDP Growth Snapshot
- 2021 Regional Trends - GDP Growth, Risks, and Policy Direction
5. Key Market Trends, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry, 2021
- Global Shared Mobility Market GMV by Sector
- Global Shared Mobility Revenue by Region
- Segment-wise GMV Post-COVID Forecasts
6. Key Trend Predictions, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry, 2021
- Micro-mobility Sharing Boost through Smart Technology and Multimodal Integration
- Last-mile Delivery a Big Opportunity for Shared Mobility Operators
- Big Data and AI to Dramatically Enhance Mobility Deployment Efficiencies
- MaaS: Focus on Infrastructure Development and Localized Strategies
- Services Diversification the Primary Reason for Market Acquisitions
- Mega Apps, "Everything Apps" for Everyday Life
- From Mega Apps to Mega Companies: Shared Mobility Globalization
- Funding Increase as Mobility Market Participants Prepare for IPOs
- OEM-independent Mobility Brands Making a Comeback
- Remote-working New Normal to Impact Mobility Services
- Autonomous Mobility and Technology Providers to Drive Value Chain Shift
- Market for Robotaxis Heating Up
- Emergence of the Drones-and-Bots Age
- Into the Future of Hyperloops and Air Taxis
7. Traditional Carsharing Segment Outlook 2021-2025
- Market Snapshot - Traditional Carsharing Segment
- Traditional Carsharing - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025
- Traditional Carsharing - Companies to Watch
8. P2P Carsharing Segment Outlook 2021-2025
9. Corporate Carsharing Segment Outlook 2021-2025
10. eHailing Segment Outlook 2021-2025
11. Bikesharing Segment Outlook 2021-2025
12. Ridesharing Segment Outlook 2021-2025
13. DRT Segment Outlook 2021-2025
14. MaaS Segment Outlook 2021
- Mobility-as-a-Service - Market Overview and Key Trends
15. MaaS Segment - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025
16. Autonomous Mobility Segment Outlook 2021
- Autonomous Mobility - Key Market Highlights, 2020
- Robotaxi Segment - Key Market Highlights, 2020
- Robotaxi Segment - Key Growth Opportunities for 2021-2025
- Bot- and Drone-based Delivery - Key Market Highlights, 2020
- Future Aerial Mobility - Key Market Highlights, 2020
17. Key Regional Predictions, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry, 2021
18. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Market
- Resuming Shared Mobility Demand Addressing Post-COVID-19 Security Measures
- Business Model Diversification and Geographic Expansions Underpinning Medium-term Growth of Mobility Models
- Partnerships, New Business Models, and New Technologies Underpinning Long-term Shared Mobility Growth
19. Key Conclusions, Global Shared and Autonomous Mobility Industry
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ny8pom
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-shared-and-autonomous-mobility-market-outlook-2021-2025---resuming-shared-mobility-demand-addressing-post-covid-19-security-measures-301303844.html
SOURCE Research and Markets