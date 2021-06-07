NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The smart office solutions market is poised to grow by USD 24.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report on the smart office solutions market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of IoT in business solutions.
The smart office solutions market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in demand for smart office solutions and sensor networks for energy efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the smart office solutions market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The smart office solutions market covers the following areas:
Smart Office Solutions Market Sizing
Smart Office Solutions Market Forecast
Smart Office Solutions Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Avnet Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Crestron Electronics Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Signify NV
- United Technologies Corp.
Global Smart Security Market - Global smart security market is segmented by Product (Surveillance systems, Intruder alarms, and Access control systems), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and End-user (Commercial, Residential, Utility Infrastructure, and Others).
Global Smart Card IC Market - Global smart card IC market is segmented by microprocessor architecture (16-bit and 32-bit), application (telecommunication, financial, government, transportation, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Smart security systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart EMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- HVAC control systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart lighting solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Audio-video conferencing systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of M&A activities
- Increase in demand for smart office solutions and
- sensor networks for energy efficiency
- Increasing preference for mix and match cloud services
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Avnet Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Crestron Electronics Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Signify NV
- United Technologies Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
