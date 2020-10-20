DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Power Distribution Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market to Reach $60 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Power Distribution Systems estimated at US$24.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$33.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Smart Power Distribution Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- ABB Group
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- General Electric Company
- Itron, Inc.
- Landis+Gyr AG
- Oracle Corporation
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Smart Power Distribution Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Smart Power Distribution Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
- Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Hardware (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Hardware (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
- Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
- Residential (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
- Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027
- Smart Power Distribution Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
- Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 46
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nze243
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716