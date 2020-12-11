DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Rings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Rings estimated at US$3.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Bluetooth-based Smart Rings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NFC-based Smart Rings segment is readjusted to a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.5% CAGR
The Smart Rings market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.2% and 17.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 104-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
