DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smartphone SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smartphone gross SVOD subscriptions for 138 countries will double between 2019 and 2025 to 170 million. The total will climb by 25 million in 2020 alone.

The net smartphone SVOD subscriber count will rise by 34 million between 2019 and 2025 to reach 93 million - lower growth than gross subscriptions.

The average smartphone SVOD subscriber will pay for 1.83 gross SVOD subscriptions by 2025 - up from 1.45 in 2019. These figures are lower than for fixed broadband homes. Smartphone SVOD take-up will be highest in emerging markets, especially those with low fixed broadband penetration, where disposable incomes are limited.

Smartphone SVOD subscribers via mobile operators will reach 16.0% of the 582 million global SVOD subscribers by 2025; up from 14.6% of the 403 million in 2019.

Key Topics Covered:

This 200+-page PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of SVOD take-up indirectly via mobile operators (excluding direct SVOD subscriptions via mobile apps).

The report comprises:

  • 24-page Executive Summary and Comparison Tables.
  • List of major SVOD platforms by mobile operator
  • Country-by-country forecasts from 2015 to 2025 [138 countries]

