The Global SOC-as-a-Service Market size was estimated at USD 471.73 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 623.54 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.52% reaching USD 2,554.99 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the SOC-as-a-Service Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market, including Alert Logic, AQM Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Arctic Wolf Networks, AT&T Inc., Avertium, Binary Defense, BlackStratus, BLOKWORX, Inc., ConnectWise, Continuum, Critical Start, Inc., Cygilant, Inc., ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd., eSentire Inc., Expel, Inc., Fortinet, GA Systems, IARM Information Security, Inspira Enterprise, Netsurion LLC, NTT Communications, Proficio, Radar Cyber Security, SOCSoter, Inc, Suma Soft, and Thales e-Security, Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global SOC-as-a-Service Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing penetration of internet and growing demand for connected devices
5.2.2. Rising demand for BYOD and work from home
5.2.3. Growing applications in the government and public sector industry verticals
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Risk of ransomware and other cybersecurity threats
5.3.2. Dearth of skilled professionals
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Deployment of modern technological solutions
5.4.2. Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions across SMEs
5.4.3. Governments are heavily deploying new technology solutions through digital governance initiatives and smart cities
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Lack of trust among enterprises
5.5.2. Difficulty in addressing the complexity of advanced threats
6. SOC-as-a-Service Market, by Component
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Consulting
6.3. Services
6.4. Solutions
6.5. Support & maintenance
6.6. Training & education
7. SOC-as-a-Service Market, by Service type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Detection service
7.3. Incident response service
7.4. Prevention service
8. SOC-as-a-Service Market, by Offering Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Co-managed or hybrid
8.3. Fully managed
9. SOC-as-a-Service Market, by Vertical
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Banking, financial services & insurance
9.3. Energy & utilities
9.4. Government & public sector
9.5. Healthcare
9.6. IT & telecom
9.7. Manufacturing
9.8. Retail
10. SOC-as-a-Service Market, by Application area
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Database security
10.3. Endpoint security
10.4. Network security
11. Americas SOC-as-a-Service Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific SOC-as-a-Service Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa SOC-as-a-Service Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Alert Logic
15.2. AQM Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
15.3. Arctic Wolf Networks
15.4. AT&T Inc.
15.5. Avertium
15.6. Binary Defense
15.7. BlackStratus
15.8. BLOKWORX, Inc.
15.9. ConnectWise
15.10. Continuum
15.11. Critical Start, Inc.
15.12. Cygilant, Inc.
15.13. ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd.
15.14. eSentire Inc.
15.15. Expel, Inc.
15.16. Fortinet
15.17. GA Systems
15.18. IARM Information Security
15.19. Inspira Enterprise
15.20. Netsurion LLC
15.21. NTT Communications
15.22. Proficio
15.23. Radar Cyber Security
15.24. SOCSoter, Inc.
15.25. Suma Soft
15.26. Thales e-Security, Inc.
16. Appendix
