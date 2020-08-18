DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SOC as a Service Market by Component, Service Type (Prevention, Detection, & Incident Response), Offering Type (Fully Managed & Co-managed), Application Area (Network Security & Endpoint Security), Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global SOC as a Service Market is projected to grow from USD 471 million in 2020 to USD 1,656 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.6% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in SOC as a Service technology to drive the market growth.
Major vendors include AlienVault (US), BlackStratus (US), Cygilant (US), Thales E-security (France), Alert Logic (US), Proficio (US), Netmagic (India), Arctic Wolf Networks (US), AqmTechnologies (India), ESDS Software Solution (India), Suma Soft (India), GA Systems (Australia), Expel (US), Radar Cyber Security (Austria), Stratozen (US), Fortinet (US), Binary Defense (US).
By component, services segment to grow at a higher cagr during the forecast period.
The services include the support offered by security vendors to assist their customers in using and maintaining SOCaaS efficiently. Vendors offer different services, such as consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance. The services segment has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. Therefore, the services segment registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
By service type, the detection service segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The detection service provides the ability to detect fraudulent activities across enterprise networks rapidly and responds to cyber incidents quickly and effectively. It also provides reports on security-related incidents and events and sends alerts on analyzing any malicious activity. Therefore, the detection service segment holds the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global SOC as a Service market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, Singapore, and Australia and New Zealand, which are expected to register high growth rates in the SOC as a Service market.
Industries such as financial institutions, government and public sector, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others are expected to adopt SOC as a Service solution at the highest rate in the region. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction to COVID-19
1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
1.4 Objectives of the Study
1.5 Market Definition
1.6 Market Scope
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 Stakeholders
1.9 Change in Market Outlook
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the SOC as a Service Market
4.2 Market, by Component, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.3 Market, by Service, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.4 Market, by Service Type, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.5 Market, by Offering Type, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.6 Market, by Application Area, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.7 Market, by Industry Vertical, 2018-2025
4.8 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Exponential Rise in Security Breaches and Sophisticated Cyber Attacks Across Enterprises
5.2.1.2 Higher Costs Accrued due to Endpoint Attacks
5.2.1.3 Cumbersome Administration After Threat Detection
5.2.1.4 Surge in Trends such as BYOD, CYOD, and WFH
5.2.1.5 Rapid Growth of Cybersecurity Incidents Across the Globe During the COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Uncertainty About Cloud-Based Security Services Among Organizations
5.2.2.2 Lack of Trust Among Enterprises to Allow Full Control of System Architecture to SOCaaS Providers
5.2.2.3 Use of Free or Pirated Endpoint Protection Solutions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Mandate to Follow Regulatory and Data Protection Directives for Cyber Defense
5.2.3.2 Increase in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Across SMEs
5.2.3.3 Use of AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain Technologies to Leverage Benefits for Cyber Defense
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Scarcity of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals Among Enterprises
5.2.4.2 High Cost of Innovation and Budget Constraints
5.2.4.3 Difficulty in Addressing the Complexity of Advanced Threats
5.2.4.4 Lack of Standardized Log Format
5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard
5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.4.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.4.5 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.4.6 SOC2
5.5 Use Cases
5.5.1 Adoption of SOC as a Service for Maintaining Network Security Parameters
5.5.2 Dependence of Hi-Tech Semiconductor Equipment Supplier on Security Event Monitoring System
5.5.3 Demand for Cost-Effective Solution Among Healthcare Industry to Reduce Data Breach Risks
5.5.4 Oil & Gas Conglomerate Wanted to Protect Valuable Network
5.5.5 Protecting Industries from Cybersecurity Attacks by Eliminating Cyber Threats
5.6 Value Chain
5.7 Ecosystem
5.8 Adjacent Markets
6 SOC as a Service Market: COVID-19 Impact
6.1 Introduction
6.2 COVID-19 Developments
7 SOC as a Service Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solutions
7.3 Services
7.4 Consulting
7.5 Training and Education
7.6 Support and Maintenance
8 SOC as a Service Market, by Service Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Prevention Service
8.3 Detection Service
8.4 Incident Response Service
9 SOC as a Service Market, by Offering Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fully Managed
9.3 Co-Managed or Hybrid
10 SOC as a Service Market, by Application Area
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Network Security
10.3 Endpoint Security
10.4 Database Security
10.5 Others
11 SOC as a Service Market, by Industry Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.3 Government and Public Sector
11.4 IT and Telecom
11.5 Healthcare
11.6 Retail
11.7 Manufacturing
11.8 Energy and Utilities
11.9 Others
12 SOC as a Service Market by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Evaluation Framework
13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2020
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Innovators
13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
13.5 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
13.5.1 Progressive Companies
13.5.2 Responsive Companies
13.5.3 Dynamic Companies
13.5.4 Starting Blocks
13.6 Ranking of Key Players in the Socaas Market, 2020
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Alienvault (AT&T Cyber Security)
14.3 Blackstratus
14.4 Cygilant
14.5 Thales e-Security
14.6 Alert Logic
14.7 Proficio
14.8 Netmagic Solutions
14.9 Arctic Wolf Networks
14.10 AQM Technologies
14.11 ESDS Software Solution
14.12 Suma Soft
14.13 GA Systems
14.14 Expel
14.15 Radar Cyber Security
14.16 Stratozen
14.17 Fortinet
14.18 Binary Defense
14.19 Blokworkx
14.20 Esentire
14.21 Continuum
14.22 iArm Information Security
14.23 Critical Start
14.24 Cyberhat
14.25 Aristi
14.26 Secuvant
14.27 Cybersecop
14.28 Esec Forte
14.29 Inspira
14.30 Socsoter
14.31 Netsurion
14.32 Startup/SME Profiles
14.32.1 Bolton Labs
14.32.2 Cybersafe
14.32.3 Cyflare
14.32.4 Insoc
14.32.5 Veronym
14.32.6 Cysiv
14.32.7 iCyberDefence
14.32.8 Avertium
14.32.9 Tracelay
14.32.10 Polylogyx
14.32.11 Cycraft
14.32.12 Cybourn
14.32.13 22KN
14.32.14 Cyfor Secure
14.32.15 Rocketcyber
