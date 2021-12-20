DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market by Component (Solutions (SEL Platform and SEL Assessment Tool), Services), Core Competencies, Type, End User (Pre-K, Elementary Schools, Middle and High Schools), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Social and Emotional Learning market size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2021 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.7%
The increasing need for social and emotional well-being in educational institutions to drive the Social and Emotional Learning market. Schools and education organizations have the responsibility to create successful and accomplished individuals who can navigate the world, with emotional and social context, without feeling too powerful while at the same time not feeling disconnected and lonely. Thus, SEL should be included in the school curriculum from early stages and continued throughout high school.
By Services, the Training and Support segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period
By Services, the Training and Support segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. These services comprise in-school training, workshops, personal training, conferences, webinars, seminars, and personal development programs on SEL. It also includes best practices that support safe and engaging learning environments for learners. Effective SEL training aids teachers and admin staff to deliver valuable outcomes on SEL programs.
By Type, the Web-based segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period
The Web-based segment is expected to hold a larger market size. Web-based refers to an SEL platform that can be accessed online from any device with a web browser. These devices include desktops, smartphones, tablets, and interactive displays. With online connectivity, students and teachers can access the platform from any place at any time
By End-User, Pre-K segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Pre-K market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The student's age group range considered for Pre-K is 3-5. SEL in Pre-K schools empowers educators to develop social skills, build a positive relationship with families and peers, preventive techniques against challenging behavior, and enhance knowledge. The increasing use of engaging learning methodologies such as interactive gaming and animated SEL programs would drive the growth of the Pre-K segment.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Investments to Drive the Market
- Solutions and Web-Based Segments to Have Large Shares in North America in 2021
- Solutions and Web-Based Segments to Have Large Shares in Asia-Pacific in 2021
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Need for Social and Emotional Well-Being in Educational Institutions
- Growing Support and Awareness Programs by Governments
- Paving Prerequisite of Socially Aware Employees in Organizations
- Increasing Social and Emotional Distance due to COVID-19
- Proliferation of Computing in the K-12 Sector
Restraints
- Absence of Appropriate Infrastructure in Developing and Underdeveloped Economies
- Reduction in Social Gatherings and Interactions due to the Pandemic
Opportunities
- Actuating Mental Health Issues Among People During the Pandemic
- Demand for New Learning Models with Advancements in Technologies
- Emergence of Ai, Ar, and Vr Learning Trends in the K-12 Sector
Challenges
- Constraints while Shifting from Traditional Learning Methods
- Focus on Academic Learning More Than Social and Emotional Learning
Industry Trends
- Ecosystem
- Value Chain Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
- Technological Trends
- Social and Economic Trends
- Average Selling Price
Technology Trends
- Introduction
- Interactive Displays and Whiteboards
- Augmented and Virtual Reality
- Artificial Intelligence
- Internet of Things
- Big Data Analytics
- Cloud Services
- 5G Network
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Everfi Helped Zta Raise Awareness on Sexual Assault and Alcohol Abuse
- Case Study 2: Illuminate Education Partnered with Cisd to Develop an Ise Solution for Special Education Needs
- Case Study 3: Panorama Education Helped Fresno Unified School District to Promote Sel Using Relevant Survey Data
- Case Study 4: The Social Express Provided Sps with a More Interactive and Engaging Learning System
- Case Study 5: Growing Leaders Improved Manager-Employee Relations for Hire Dynamics
Regulatory Impact
COVID-19 Market Outlook for Social and Emotional Learning
The following key Social and Emotional Learning vendors are profiled:
