DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soft Robotics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global soft robotics market, analyzes market trends and delivers a qualitative analysis of the application landscape. The report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2021 through 2026, with 2020 serving as the base year.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on robot type, solution type, industry and region. Market values have been estimated based on the total segmental revenue of the products catering to the market. The report covers the market for soft robotics with regard to their deployment across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

Report Includes:

  • 34 data tables and 27 additional tables
  • An overview of the global markets for soft robotics technologies
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
  • Evaluation and forecast the overall global market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by robot type, solution, robot performed task, end-user industry, and region
  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors that will influence the future marketplace
  • Highlights of emerging technology trends, gaps and opportunities in the market estimating current and future demand for soft robotics, and COVID-19 implications within the marketplace
  • Identification of the companies which are best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies and product innovations
  • Review of the current market status for soft robotics, key technology issues, supply chain analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
  • Key merger and acquisition deals, new solution launches, and other strategic alliances within the industry
  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players including ABB Ltd., Bioservo, Cyberdyne Inc., Festo AG, Kuka AG, Roam Robotics, Soft Robotics Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Overview
  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Methodology and Information Sources
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Introduction
  • Evolution of Soft Robotics
  • Future of Soft Robotics
  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Challenges
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers
  • Bargaining Power of Consumers
  • Threat of New Entrants
  • Competitive Rivalry
  • Threat of Substitutes
  • Regulations and Standards
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Soft Robotics

Chapter 4 Technology Background and Applications

  • Overview
  • Technologies
  • Actuation
  • Sensing
  • Fabrication
  • Applications
  • Medical and Surgical Applications
  • Locomotion and Exploration
  • Manipulation
  • Human-Machine Interaction
  • Rehabilitation and Wearable Robots

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Robot Type

  • Overview
  • Soft Robotic Grippers
  • Exoskeleton
  • Collaborative Robots (Cobots)
  • Inflated Robots
  • Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Solution

  • Overview
  • Hardware
  • Software

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Industry

  • Overview
  • Food and Beverage
  • Healthcare
  • Advanced Manufacturing
  • Automotive
  • Logistics
  • Survey and Exploration
  • Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Overview
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Top Companies
  • Strategic Analysis
  • Key Strategies Adopted by Market Players

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Aubo Robotics Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Bioservo Technologies Ab
  • Cyberdyne Inc.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
  • Fanuc Corp.
  • Festo AG
  • Kawasaki Robotics Inc.
  • Kuka AG
  • Rewalk Robotics Ltd.
  • Righthand Robotics Inc.
  • Roam Robotics
  • Soft Robotics Inc.
  • Techman Robot Inc.
  • Universal Robots A/S
  • Yaskawa Electric Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qap7ky

