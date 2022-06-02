Located in Westside Atlanta's Star Metals development, the new office supports Sovos' plans to grow locally by 10-20% and provide a flexible hybrid work environment
ATLANTA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global tax software provider Sovos today announced that it is moving its office from the outskirts of Atlanta to the heart of the city in order to attract diverse and rich talent that will fill new roles in sales, technology and finance positions as the company expands its local team by 10 to 20 percent in the next year.
Spanning 25,000 square feet, the new office at Star Metals is more than 70% larger than its predecessor and will be designed to align with Sovos' future of work philosophy, "In-Person for a Purpose," enabling flexibility based on employees' preferences around hybrid work. In addition to collaboration software and spaces, the new office will come with an onsite fitness center, restaurants, and a roof terrace that offers 360-degree views of the city skyline. Sovos expects the office to be ready for occupancy by early 2023.
With a culture built on collaboration and inclusivity, Sovos is headquarter-agnostic and has a distributed executive team and more than 2,400 employees across 14 countries. The larger office space in Atlanta will not only accommodate a growing local team, but also serve as a central gathering place when needed for teams working across Latin America, Europe and the U.S.
"Sovos is at the forefront of the future of work, and we're committed to enabling employees to connect digitally as the workplace shifts from in-person to remote to hybrid," said Colleen Schagel, chief talent officer, Sovos. "Atlanta is home to the busiest airport in the world and top-ranked universities, making it a great market for accessibility, tech talent and work-life balance."
Sovos' Atlanta presence dates back to 2016 when it acquired local e-invoicing software provider Invoiceware International, which expanded Sovos' capabilities into Latin America. Today, Sovos supports tens of thousands of customers operating in more than 70 countries.
"We're pleased that the company continues to invest in the Atlanta region as we work together as a business community to grow the economy for the betterment of our workforce," said Martin Lamar, senior vice president of economic development at Invest Atlanta.
A pioneer in trustworthy digitization, Sovos helps the world mitigate fraud with safe, frictionless compliance software and services that enable businesses to prosper and communities to thrive. As an extension of its mission to Solve Tax for Good®, Sovos' cloud-first solutions address every pillar of government-driven digital transformation: always-on tax, mandated e-signatures, identity verification, shipping compliance and regulatory reporting. Interested in building your future with us? Visit https://sovos.com/careers/ to view open positions in Atlanta and around the world.
Sovos was built to solve the complexities of the digital transformation of tax, with complete, connected offerings for tax determination, continuous transaction controls, tax reporting and more. Sovos customers include half the Fortune 500, as well as businesses of every size operating in more than 70 countries. The company's SaaS products and proprietary Sovos S1 Platform integrate with a wide variety of business applications and government compliance processes. Sovos has employees throughout the Americas and Europe and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information visit http://www.sovos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
