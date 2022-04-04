DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global State of AI, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this study, the analyst presents the key findings of a survey conducted among global enterprises on their state of adoption of AI.
Respondents were drawn from senior IT decision makers across multiple verticals such as financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing. The major themes explored in the survey include the current state of AI deployment, key organizational goals of AI implementation, the demand for specific AI-related technologies, and the main AI deployment models.
From optimizing operations to driving R&D, enterprises are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to drive digital transformation and support business outcomes. However, where are global organizations in this journey and what are their adoption drivers and restraints?
The study surveys technology vendors and service providers to obtain a view on AI priorities and help end users understand the benefits and the challenges of AI (as cited by global peers). In addition, the study gives readers an understanding of the prominent AI-related technologies that enterprises are adopting. It also offers insight into the main challenges enterprises face in their AI adoption journey.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives and Methodology
- Respondent Profile
2. State of AI Adoption
- Key Takeaways
- While Many Organizations have Initiated AI Adoption, it is Still in the Early Stage of Deployment
- Enterprise Customers View AI as a Means to Achieve Greater Efficiency and as a Catalyst to Boost Data Centricity and Innovation
- AI Deployments Leverage Multiple Technologies to Support Use-cases
- Public Cloud is the Dominant Model of AI Deployment.
- Data Privacy, Security, and Governance is a Key Challenge for AI Implementation
- North American Organizations Lead the Deployment of AI Solutions
- Travel and Hospitality and Healthcare Lead AI Deployment Across Verticals
- IT Operations is Emerging as a Key Business Process that Leverages AI
3. The Way Forward
- Enterprises Seek Data Migration and Integration Support to Create New Opportunities for Third-party Service Providers
- IT Service Providers are Well Positioned to Monetize Growth Opportunities - Given their Integration Capabilities and Focus on Emerging Technologies Augmented with Industry Knowledge
- Besides Product/Service Quality, Technology Vendors and Service Providers will Need to Demonstrate Strong Focus on Data Security
4. List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwr4hl
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-state-of-ai-survey-report-2021-2022-while-many-organizations-have-initiated-ai-adoption-it-is-still-in-the-early-stage-of-deployment-301516595.html
SOURCE Research and Markets