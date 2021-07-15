Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Superconducting Wire - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Superconducting Wires Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Superconducting Wires estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.

High Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low & Medium Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $339.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

The Superconducting Wires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$339.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$202 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Superconductors: The Greatest Scientific Discovery of the 21st Century
  • An Introduction to Superconducting Wire
  • Definition
  • Types of Superconducting Wires
  • Key Application Sectors of Superconducting Wire
  • Superconducting Wires: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
  • Recent Market Activity
  • High Temperature Superconducting (HTS) Wire: Major Product Segment
  • Low & Medium Temperature Superconductors Remain in Contention
  • Market Analysis by Region: Developed Regions, the Prime Revenue Contributors
  • Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
  • Competitive Scenario

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 27 Featured)

  • American Superconductor Corporation
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Fujikura Ltd.
  • Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc.
  • Metal Oxide Technologies LLC
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
  • Supercon Inc.
  • Superconductor Technologies Inc.
  • Superox
  • Theva Dunnschichttechnik GmbH

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growth Opportunities in Medical, Electronics & Communication, Industrial Processing and Research Steer Market Growth
  • The Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure Welcomes the Emergence of Superconductors and Superconducting Wires
  • Superconducting Wires Make a Sizable Impact on the Electrical Motor Market
  • Growing Demand for Superconductors for Computer Chip Designing Technology in Electronics Sector
  • Growth in Demand for Superconducting Wires in Particle Accelerator and Mass Spectrometers Propel Growth
  • Rising Demand for Superconductors for MRI System in Medical Sector Propels the Market
  • Introduction of Ultra-Low Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (ULF-MRI) to Spur Superconducting Magnet Demand
  • Increase in Demand for Efficient Electric Motors for the Medical Industry Drive Growth
  • Select Technology and Superconducting Material Innovations
  • High Raw Material and Manufacturing Costs Pose Challenge to the Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Overview
  • 2GHTS Seeks to Emerge as Mainstream Technology
  • US Department of Energy Strides Towards Enhanced Utility Infrastructure
  • Superconductors Gain Critical Importance in MRI

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

  • China's Superconductor Market
  • Government Support Driving Growth in the Field of Superconductivity
  • Superconductor Based Power Transformers

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 27

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mj1u26

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-superconducting-wire-markets-2020-2027---growth-opportunities-in-medical-electronics--communication-industrial-processing-and-research-301334920.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.