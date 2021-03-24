FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farmington Hills, Michigan-headquartered Kyyba Inc. today announced the acquisition of Chicago-area-based Asen. CEO ally, Inc., a tech-focused, mid-market M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Kyyba Inc. in this acquisition.
"We are delighted to add Asen to the Kyyba portfolio of companies. Asen's proven track record of providing premier professional services complements Kyyba's existing national and global offerings and supports Kyyba's continued growth and client offerings," stated Kyyba Inc.'s Founder and chairman, Tel Ganesan.
Thiru Ganesan, Kyyba's President & CEO explains, "Asen has long-term stable clients in the Healthcare and Government Sectors, with good revenue growth, and highly skilled employees. Asen is a well-known company in the marketplace and is consistently ranked in the top 10 from its major clients. Kyyba's Chairman, Tel Ganesan, and I recognized that Asen and its team could further contribute to Kyyba's reputation and track record as an international leader in technology solutions and workforce management."
Founded in 1998, Kyyba Inc. is a minority-owned supplier with approximately 800 employees worldwide supporting offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, India, and Belarus. Kyyba provides staffing services, managed services, employment services, and IT project management with staff expertise in a variety of technical disciplines serving leading corporations throughout the world.
Asen the dba for LG Associates Inc., was founded in 1975 and has established itself as a premier professional services firm with national coverage. The company has deep industry experience in the IT, Engineering, Graphics/Creative/Marketing, and Clinical/Medical space where Asen provides Strategic Staffing to large commercial companies and government agencies.
The acquisition will add more than 80 new employees. Asen's president, Lana Gertz will remain and will help employees and clients with a seamless transition.
About Kyyba Inc
Founded in 1998, Kyyba Inc. is a minority-owned supplier headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan with approximately 800 employees worldwide supporting offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, India, and Belarus. Kyyba provides staffing services, managed services, employment services, and IT project management with staff expertise in a variety of technical disciplines serving leading corporations throughout the world. For more information, visit http://www.kyyba.com
About Asen
LG Associates, Inc. dba Asen (founded in 1975) is a premier professional services firm with national coverage.The company has deep industry experience in the IT, Engineering, Graphics/Creative/Marketing, and Clinical/Medical space where Asen provides Strategic Staffing to large commercial companies and government agencies. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.asen.com.
About CEO ally:
CEO ally, Inc. (CEO ally) is a boutique M&A advisory firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA which focuses on small and mid-market transactions in the fields of software, IT services, engineering design services, and BPO. CEO ally, Inc., founded in 2006, executes transactions that span the US, Canada, Western Europe, Latin America, and India. For more information, visit http://www.ceoally.com
Media Contact
Adrienne Lenhoff, Buzzphoria Public Relations for Kyyba Inc., 313-580-5349, pr@buzzphoria.com
SOURCE Kyyba Inc.