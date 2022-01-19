BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global supply chain and operations consulting firm Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, today announced that Alfred Baumbusch has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). As an experienced executive with nearly three decades of experience and deep insights into supply chain issues, private equity, and transformational change, Baumbusch will assume the responsibilities of COO immediately, with an initial focus on engagement delivery.
Baumbusch's appointment represents a continuation of his service to Maine Pointe, having joined the consultancy in 2017 to lend his expertise in the area of private equity, operational strategy, and client relationship. He has years of experience as a C-level executive and international consultant assisting large- and medium-scale companies through transition and organizational change to consistently deliver bottom-line results and lasting improvements.
"We are excited about Alfred's abilities to help guide our clients through their supply chain challenges, and drive continued success even during the present changes many of our clients are experiencing," said Jeff Staub, CEO at Maine Pointe. "He brings a powerful quality to Maine Pointe, demonstrating sincerity and commitment, and effective leadership both internally and with clients. Our clients will continue to look to Alfred to advise them on supply chain and operational improvement that enhances EBITDA, cash, resilience and growth."
Baumbusch takes Maine Pointe's Total Client Satisfaction concept to heart, with a focus on satisfaction beyond financial results. He was recognized by Maine Pointe last year with the firm's prestigious Total Client Satisfaction Peak Performance Award, in acknowledgement of his successful work with several high-profile Maine Pointe clients. He is also sought after by leading industry publications as a subject matter expert, weighing in on topics including insight on improving the aerospace supply chain, smart operations and next-generation manufacturing, and how to "future-proof" the end-to-end supply chain to withstand as-yet-unknown challenges.
"As I embark on this next journey in my career, I would like to acknowledge the entire team at Maine Pointe," said Baumbusch. "Since joining the firm I have been impressed with the level of teamwork, and the degree of industry experience exhibited by every team member. As COO, I am looking forward to helping bring Maine Pointe to its highest level of success ever, and to bringing even greater results to our valued clients."
Over his long career, Baumbusch has always been seen as the most trusted advisor to his clients as well as to leadership. He graduated from Manufacturing Engineering from Fanshawe College in London, Ontario, and an MBA from University of Texas in San Antonio.
