NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexterus, a world-class leader in supply chain management and technology, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at Nexterus.com. The new site offers a user-friendly experience with easy access to essential information and features, while also exploring the vast portfolio of services offered by Nexterus.
The website's services pages include the suite of services offered to customers to help manage their domestic and international transportation, warehousing, network optimization, and other supply chain needs. Services also include the company's proprietary transportation management system (TMS), Fusion Center. This real-time technology provides Nexterus customers with the management and execution of supply chain & logistics functions. Additionally, the system helps customers with a strategic increase in profitability, while allowing them to leverage supply chain management as a competitive sales weapon.
"We're excited about our new website launch and the extensive information it provides for customers to better understand Nexterus and our mission to provide the best combination of people and technology," said Ryan Polakoff, Chief Operating Officer. "We believe the new website will be an important resource where Nexterus customers and visitors can learn more about our capabilities and services and contact us if they need additional information."
Nexterus has provided expertise in the supply chain management industry since 1946. During that time, the company has continued to evolve, seeking to make small and medium-sized businesses more competitive through the implementation of cost-effective and results-oriented supply chain solutions.
The Nexterus website will be updated on a regular basis with the latest research for best-in-class supply chain strategies, service updates, corporate milestones, franchise opportunities, and more.
About Nexterus
Nexterus is a supply chain engineering and technology firm that has been helping small to mid-sized companies effectively compete in the global marketplace since 1946. Nexterus provides solutions to complex business issues, applying our expertise and best-in-class technology to model, optimize and manage global supply chain strategies.
