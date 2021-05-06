KOLKATA, India, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global IT Company, Blockbase Consultants, advances into the 'intelligent' sector. IoT, AI, and Big Data can prove to be a formidable battleground for any software company. Blockbase Consultants, however, sound prepared. As a reputed global IT company with a stable client base, Blockbase has a number of Blockchain-based Software Solution Suites under its name.
Having successfully delivered projects on Blockchain technology, the higher management decides to combine the same with IoT, AI, and Big Data. Keeping anticipations high, Blockbase development team is ready with models incorporating the most powerful technologies to date.
The outcomes are expected to positively impact both tangible and intangible business organizations. Harnessing the Security, Transparency, and Traceability features of Blockchain technology, the resultant business solutions should turn out safe and sustainable. Predictive Analytics, Smart Home/Office Devices that rely on AI, ML, and Big Data are expected to perform securely on diverse case scenarios in combination with Blockchain.
Founder and CEO, Raj Chowdhury, says," We have significant expertise in Blockchain, but now it's time to expand our avenues. We're looking forward to venturing into IoT, AI, and Big Data ring and building something powerful. Our prospects are exciting and anticipations high."
Lately, the global technology consulting firm has come through a series of alliances and collaborations providing software solutions.
- About the Company:
Blockbase Consultants is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative, and dedicated "Blockbase Consultants".
